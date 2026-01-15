Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation
Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

In this webinar, Magdalena Pacewicz will highlight how to use AUC to characterize AAVs as part of ensuring regulatory compliance.

Tuesday, February 24th, 2026
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) are popularly used as vectors for therapeutic applications, including cell and gene therapy approaches. As such, AAV characterization is an important element in ensuring that AAV production is in line with regulatory standards and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). Analytical ultracentrifugation (AUC) can help facilitate robust AAV quality control and product characterization.

In this webinar brought to you by Beckman Coulter, Magdalena Pacewicz from Pharmaron will discuss the critical role of AUC in the GMP environment for AAV manufacturing and release testing. She will address regulatory expectations, challenges in implementing AUC under GMP, and strategies for compliance. 

Topics to be covered

  • Relative percentage determination for AAV-empty, partial, and full capsids
  • GMP requirements for sedimentation velocity AUC
  • Best practices for ensuring data integrity and regulatory adherence
 
 
Magdalena Pacewicz


Magdalena Pacewicz
Scientist
Pharmaron Biologics (UK) Ltd.

