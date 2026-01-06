Product

Biotium Launches GlycoLiner™ Cell Surface Glycoprotein Labeling Kits for Rapid and Selective Cell Surface Imaging

Fast, gentle, and highly specific glycoprotein labeling compatible with downstream immunofluorescence, enabled by next-generation aminooxy chemistry.

Biotium, a leading innovator in fluorescent dyes and life science reagents, announces the launch of GlycoLiner™ Cell Surface Glycoprotein Labeling Kits for rapid, selective, and covalent labeling of cell surface glycoproteins. Unlike conventional aminooxy reagents that are slow to react and require harsh buffers, additional catalysts, or high label concentrations, GlycoLiner™ Kits utilize a simpler and more gentle self-catalyzing aminooxy chemistry for efficient labeling at neutral pH.

Surface labeling can be completed in ~20 minutes at room temperature or 4°C, supporting workflows that require low-temperature conditions to prevent protein internalization. Labels include biotin or a selection of five bright fluorescent dyes.

GlycoLiner™ labeling is covalent and compatible with common fixation and permeabilization protocols or protein extraction for capture of biotinylated glycoproteins, enabling downstream immunofluorescence staining, microscopy, flow cytometry, or biochemical analysis. GlycoLiner™ also produces noticeably reduced intracellular staining in dead cells, enabling clearer visualization of cell boundaries compared to other covalent cell surface stains that can strongly label dead cell cytoplasm.

“Biotium has launched an extensive selection of unique membrane-labeling probes that support different workflows. We are excited to provide yet another option that offers highly selective imaging of live cell surface glycoproteins that is also compatible with fixation.” said Lori Roberts, PhD, Director of Bioscience.

Live HeLa cells labeled with GlycoLiner™ Reactive Biotin detected with CF®488A streptavidin, or GlycoLiner™ Reactive Dyes, imaged by confocal microscopy using a 40X objective.

Key Features

  • Fast, simple, and gentle: Labels cell surface glycoproteins for imaging or protein analysis
  • Highly selective live-cell surface labeling: Lower dead-cell background than other covalent stains
  • Compatible with fixation, permeabilization, and cell lysis: Ideal for downstream imaging or analysis
  • Novel self-catalyzing reaction: Efficient labeling at neutral pH without a catalyst
  • Versatile labeling options: Choose from 5 fluorescent dyes from blue to near-IR, or biotin
  • Efficient workflow: Complete in ~20 minutes

GlycoLiner™ expands Biotium’s portfolio of innovative cell staining technologies, offering researchers a powerful new tool for cell surface biology research with clarity and precision. Learn more about Biotium’s expanding catalog of unique membrane and cell surface stains, including options for staining fixed cells, or long-term imaging in live cells.

GlycoLiner™ Kits are now available through Biotium and authorized distributors worldwide.

