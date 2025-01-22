the-scientist Logo
A woman with long, brown and curly hair, as seen from the back.
Humans are the only mammals with long hair on their heads. Scientists look into what drives this unique feature.
An illustration showing an internal view of the intestine with the gut microbiota.
A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;
A doctor holding a magnetic resonance imaging brain scan film.&nbsp;

Understanding the Language of Brain-Muscle Crosstalk

Close-up shot of hands as they type on a laptop.

Postdocs Who Publish Hit Papers Are More Likely to Stay and Succeed in Academia

Photo of a vineyard at sunset.

An Ancient Grapevine Uncorks Clues About a Deadly Plant Pathogen

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Several hands are fitting puzzle pieces over a cartoon profile of a human head

Study Reveals a Link Between Herpes Virus, Head Injuries, and Alzheimer’s Disease 

3D illustration of a blue cancer cell secreting tiny blue exosomes. On the right and left, two purple immune cells flank the cancer cell.

An Exosome Protein Sets the Stage for a Cancer Biomarker

People in orange suits lower equipment into a hole through the ice, where a diver is partially submerged.&nbsp;

Bacteria Help Worms Brave the Harsh Antarctic Cold

A close-up of the face of a woman in front of a chalkboard with resolutions written on it.

Struggling to Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions? Brain Activity Reveals Why

Aedes aegypti mosquito that transmits dengue perched on a green leaf.

Genetically Engineered Male Insects Shorten Their Mates’ Lifespans

A three-dimensional cross-section of a head showing brain activity with blue highlights and yellow neural connections.

Neuroscientists Dive into the Biology of Pain

Image of chicken, beef, fish, and eggs displayed on a cutting board against a grey background.

Metabolism on the Menu: A New Target for Body Weight Regulation

An image of a nose, an organ which is flexible because of a tissue called lipo-cartilage.

The Discovery of a Fat-Filled Cell Reveals Why Noses Are Springy

Brunch buffet spread with Antipasti and champagne in festive rustic kitchen.

Why Do People Have Different Eating Habits?

Image of a person in a white shirt on a black background holding and activating a white nasal spray bottle to make a plume.

Clearing the Way for Nasal Vaccines

An oldfield mouse mother with its babies.

On a Wild Mouse Chase to Understand Parenting, Love, and Fear

A microscopy image showing white rounded cells with pink borders.

A Protein That Converts Fat-Storing Cells into Calorie-Burning Cells 

Cluster of blue cells encasing green tube structures.&nbsp;

The Era of Organoids: Disease Modeling, Developmental Research, and Drug Response Prediction 

A person sitting in a gym with a protein shake bottle and kettlebell placed beside them.

Exerkines: Molecular Messengers That Mediate Exercise Effects 

Mozambique cobra snake<strong >&nbsp;</strong>

Artificial Blood Vessels Help Scientists Study Deadly Snakebites

Image of a hand holding yellow pills in front of a leafy vegetable background.

Vitamin K Precursor Takes On Prostate Cancer

Innovative CRISPR Applications

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

