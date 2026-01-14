The Nutshell

Ancient DNA Offers Clues to the Extinction of the Woolly Rhinoceros

Studying how ancient animals lived and why they died out can offer important insight to protecting species today.

Written byShelby Bradford, PhD
| 3 min read
Save for Later
Illustration of a brown woolly rhinoceros, which resembles a modern rhinoceros but with brown fur, standing against wintry tundra.

Researchers compared the genome of the earliest woolly rhinoceros found to date with two older specimens to better understand how it may have gone extinct.

Image credit:©iStock.com aleks1949
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

The majority of all life ever to have existed in Earth's history is extinct. Today, many organisms face extinction due to climate change and other factors that contribute to biodiversity loss. Researchers often turn to past examples of population decline to determine how a species met its end.

One of the paths is a loss of genomic diversity often caused by inbreeding as a population dwindles. Researchers investigate this by comparing genomes from a species at different time periods. These studies, however, require high quality DNA samples that are not always available in many ancient specimens.

Photograph of a brown piece of tissue from a woolly rhinoceros. The sample is roughly square in shape and covered in long, brown hair. It’s sitting on top of a white, plastic specimen dish that’s been turned upside down on a lab bench.

Love Dalén and his team found a small piece of tissue from a woolly rhinoceros in the stomach of a wolf preserved in the Siberian permafrost. This piece of organic material allowed them to study the genome of this animal near the time of the species extinction.

Love Dalén

In a study published today in Genome Biology and Evolution, a team of researchers from Stockholm University and the Centre for Palaeogenetics isolated DNA from woolly rhinoceros tissue recovered from the stomach of a preserved wolf. They found that the woolly rhinoceroses, which lived during the most recent Ice Age, did not experience significant inbreeding.1 These findings not only suggest a rapid collapse of the species due to environmental changes but also demonstrated approaches to obtaining high quality DNA for genomic analyses.

“Recovering genomes from individuals that lived right before extinction is challenging, but it can provide important clues on what caused the species to disappear, which may also be relevant for the conservation of endangered species today,” said Camilo Chacón-Duque, a bioinformatician at the Centre for Palaeogenetics in a press release.

In a previous study, researchers sequenced the tissue to confirm it was from a woolly rhinoceros and used carbon dating to determine that the animal died approximately 14,000 years ago.2 It is the youngest specimen of this species found to date.

To study the genome of this new woolly rhinoceros further and to overcome limitations introduced by ancient samples, the researchers in the present study isolated DNA from 21 samples of tissue. They added these to the DNA extract isolated from the same animal in the previous study. Pooling these DNA samples allowed the researchers to generate a more complete map of the genome, demonstrating an approach to use otherwise poor samples to obtain high quality DNA for genomic analyses. Using shotgun sequencing, they obtained between 55 and 150 million reads per extract and mapped these to the closest living relative of the woolly rhinoceros.

Next, the researchers compared the genome from this woolly rhinoceros to two previously mapped woolly rhinoceroses’ genomes from animals that died approximately 18,000 and 49,000 years ago respectively. Using a computational model, the team estimated the three animals’ demographic histories to infer their population decline. The results pointed to all three species having stable population sizes as they gradually went extinct.

Finally, to assess a potential loss in genome diversity that would indicate population inbreeding, the team estimated the level of heterozygosity across the alleles in the genome for all three species. High heterozygosity and few homozygous regions would suggest low levels of inbreeding occurred. They calculated similar amounts of heterozygosity across the genomes and comparable numbers of homozygous regions across the three genomes. Specifically, the homozygous regions identified were short, which did not indicate recent inbreeding.

“Our results show that the woolly rhinos had a viable population for 15,000 years after the first humans arrived in northeastern Siberia, which suggests that climate warming rather than human hunting caused the extinction,” said Love Dalén, and evolutionary genomicist at the Centre for Palaeogenetics and Stockholm University and study coauthor in the same press release.

  1. Guðjónsdóttir SM, et al. Genome shows no recent inbreeding in near-extinction woolly rhinoceros sample found in ancient wolf’s stomach. Gen Biol Evol. 2026.
  2. Lord E, et al. Pre-extinction demographic stability and genomic signatures of adaptation in the woolly rhinoceros. Curr Biol. 2020;30(19):3871-3879.e7.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis from West Virginia University, where she studied neonatal responses to vaccination. She completed an AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at StateImpact Pennsylvania, and her writing has also appeared in Massive Science. Shelby participated in the 2023 flagship ComSciCon and volunteered with science outreach programs and Carnegie Science Center during graduate school. 

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty

Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty

Unchained Labs
Graphic of three DNA helices in various colors

An Automated DNA-to-Data Framework for Production-Scale Sequencing

illumina
Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Thermo Fisher Logo

Products

Product News

nuclera logo

Nuclera eProtein Discovery System installed at leading Universities in Taiwan

Brandtech Logo

BRANDTECH Scientific Introduces the Transferpette® pro Micropipette: A New Twist on Comfort and Control

Biotium Logo

Biotium Launches GlycoLiner™ Cell Surface Glycoprotein Labeling Kits for Rapid and Selective Cell Surface Imaging

Colorful abstract spiral dot pattern on a black background

Thermo Scientific X and S Series General Purpose Centrifuges

Thermo Fisher Logo