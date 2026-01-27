Expi293™ PRO Expression System: Higher Yields Across a Wider Variety of Proteins

Expi293™ PRO Expression System

The Expi293™ PRO Expression System is a high-performance transient HEK293 mammalian protein expression platform designed to help researchers express more proteins faster, at higher yields, and with greater efficiency. Built on an optimized HEK293 suspension cell line and integrated reagents, Expi293 PRO delivers exceptional performance across a wide variety of protein targets, including those that are traditionally difficult or low yielding.

Unlock new protein targets

Expi293 PRO is engineered to express proteins that are difficult to produce using conventional transient expression systems. By combining optimized cell metabolism with high-efficiency transfection, the system supports robust expression of complex proteins such as secreted proteins, membrane proteins, antibodies, viral proteins, Fc-fusion proteins, and other structurally demanding targets. This expanded protein compatibility allows researchers to pursue novel and previously inaccessible targets with confidence.

Exceptional protein yields

A core advantage of the Expi293 PRO Expression System is its ability to deliver multi-fold increases in protein yield, achieving levels of up to 5 g/L for select protein classes, including targets that previously showed little or no expression. Enhanced expression performance reduces the need for repeated optimization cycles, enabling faster progression from construct design to functional protein. Higher yields also minimize culture volumes and downstream processing requirements, improving overall experimental efficiency.

Cost effective

By generating higher protein yields per culture volume, Expi293 PRO significantly lowers the cost per milligram of protein produced. Reduced media usage, fewer repeat experiments, and streamlined workflows help laboratories maximize output while controlling operational costs. This cost efficiency makes the system well suited for both exploratory research and larger-scale protein production needs.

Speed to protein

Expi293 PRO workflows are optimized for rapid expression kinetics, allowing researchers to produce recombinant protein in just days and with fewer hands-on steps. Simplified protocols reduce complexity while maintaining reproducibility, enabling faster decision-making during protein screening, assay development, and functional studies. Accelerated timelines help researchers move from gene to protein to data more quickly.

High throughput and automation compatible

Designed with modern laboratories in mind, the Expi293 PRO Expression System integrates seamlessly with small-scale, high-throughput, and automated platforms. Optimized reagents, standardized workflows, and tailored protocols enable reproducible performance across manual and robotic liquid handling systems, supporting parallel expression of multiple constructs. This automation compatibility makes Expi293 PRO ideal for high-throughput screening, platform workflows, and scalable protein expression pipelines.

More sustainable

Higher expression efficiency translates into reduced reagent consumption, lower plasticware usage, and decreased labor requirements, cutting overall resource use by up to 3x. These sustainability gains help laboratories reduce environmental impact while improving productivity, aligning protein expression workflows with broader sustainability goals.

By combining exceptional protein yields, broad target compatibility, speed, automation readiness, cost efficiency, and sustainability, the Expi293™ PRO Expression System provides a powerful and future-ready solution for transient mammalian protein expression. It enables researchers to express more proteins, faster and more efficiently, without compromising data quality or scalability.