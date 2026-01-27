Graphic of amino acid chains folded into proteins
Product

Expi293™ PRO Expression System: Higher Yields Across a Wider Variety of Proteins

Unlock rapid, high-yield protein production with the Expi293™ PRO Expression System—an optimized HEK293 transient platform delivering exceptional yields for diverse, challenging proteins with scalable, automation-ready workflows.

Share
Thermo Fsiher

Expi293™ PRO Expression System

The Expi293™ PRO Expression System is a high-performance transient HEK293 mammalian protein expression platform designed to help researchers express more proteins faster, at higher yields, and with greater efficiency. Built on an optimized HEK293 suspension cell line and integrated reagents, Expi293 PRO delivers exceptional performance across a wide variety of protein targets, including those that are traditionally difficult or low yielding.

Unlock new protein targets

Expi293 PRO is engineered to express proteins that are difficult to produce using conventional transient expression systems. By combining optimized cell metabolism with high-efficiency transfection, the system supports robust expression of complex proteins such as secreted proteins, membrane proteins, antibodies, viral proteins, Fc-fusion proteins, and other structurally demanding targets. This expanded protein compatibility allows researchers to pursue novel and previously inaccessible targets with confidence.

Exceptional protein yields

A core advantage of the Expi293 PRO Expression System is its ability to deliver multi-fold increases in protein yield, achieving levels of up to 5 g/L for select protein classes, including targets that previously showed little or no expression. Enhanced expression performance reduces the need for repeated optimization cycles, enabling faster progression from construct design to functional protein. Higher yields also minimize culture volumes and downstream processing requirements, improving overall experimental efficiency.

Cost effective

By generating higher protein yields per culture volume, Expi293 PRO significantly lowers the cost per milligram of protein produced. Reduced media usage, fewer repeat experiments, and streamlined workflows help laboratories maximize output while controlling operational costs. This cost efficiency makes the system well suited for both exploratory research and larger-scale protein production needs.

Speed to protein

Expi293 PRO workflows are optimized for rapid expression kinetics, allowing researchers to produce recombinant protein in just days and with fewer hands-on steps. Simplified protocols reduce complexity while maintaining reproducibility, enabling faster decision-making during protein screening, assay development, and functional studies. Accelerated timelines help researchers move from gene to protein to data more quickly.

High throughput and automation compatible

Designed with modern laboratories in mind, the Expi293 PRO Expression System integrates seamlessly with small-scale, high-throughput, and automated platforms. Optimized reagents, standardized workflows, and tailored protocols enable reproducible performance across manual and robotic liquid handling systems, supporting parallel expression of multiple constructs. This automation compatibility makes Expi293 PRO ideal for high-throughput screening, platform workflows, and scalable protein expression pipelines.

More sustainable

Higher expression efficiency translates into reduced reagent consumption, lower plasticware usage, and decreased labor requirements, cutting overall resource use by up to 3x. These sustainability gains help laboratories reduce environmental impact while improving productivity, aligning protein expression workflows with broader sustainability goals.

By combining exceptional protein yields, broad target compatibility, speed, automation readiness, cost efficiency, and sustainability, the Expi293™ PRO Expression System provides a powerful and future-ready solution for transient mammalian protein expression. It enables researchers to express more proteins, faster and more efficiently, without compromising data quality or scalability.

SpecificationValue
Host SystemMammalian HEK 293
Cell LineExpi293 PRO Cells (HEK 293-derived)
MediumExpi293 PRO Expression Medium (Chemically defined, serum-free, animal component-free)
Transfection techniqueLipid-based transient transfection (Expi293 PRO Transfection Kit)
FormatComplete, optimized expression system kit (cells, medium, transfection kit)
Expression YieldUp to 5 g/L
Time to Protein2-4 days from transfection to protein
Culture Formats Supported96-well plate, shake flasks, bioreactors
Automation and High Throughput CompatibilityYes
Product UseFor research use only

Sponsored by

  • Thermo Fisher Logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Christoph Burgstedt

Image of a man in a laboratory looking frustrated with his failed experiment.
February 2026

A Stubborn Gene, a Failed Experiment, and a New Path

When experiments refuse to cooperate, you try again and again. For Rafael Najmanovich, the setbacks ultimately pushed him in a new direction.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Human-Relevant In Vitro Models Enable Predictive Drug Discovery

Advancing Drug Discovery with Complex Human In Vitro Models

Stemcell Technologies
Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter logo
Conceptual multicolored vector image of cancer research, depicting various biomedical approaches to cancer therapy

Maximizing Cancer Research Model Systems

bioxcell

Products

Product News

Sino Biological Logo

Sino Biological Pioneers Life Sciences Innovation with High-Quality Bioreagents on Inside Business Today with Bill and Guiliana Rancic

Sino Biological Logo

Sino Biological Expands Research Reagent Portfolio to Support Global Nipah Virus Vaccine and Diagnostic Development

Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Partners with Automata to Accelerate AI-Ready Laboratory Automation

Graphic of amino acid chains folded into proteins

Expi293™ PRO Expression System: Higher Yields Across a Wider Variety of Proteins

Thermo Fisher Logo