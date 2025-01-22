the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Careers

Close-up shot of hands as they type on a laptop.
| 3 min read
Data show that postdoctoral productivity and citations influence academic success, highlighting the underappreciated importance of postdoctoral training.
Illustration of Carlo Quintanilla, a health science policy analyst at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, at his desk creating a report (right monitor) that summarizes the impact of policies based on data about them that he has researched (left monitor).
| 5 min read
Nathalie Fuentes, a senior scientist at AstraZeneca, is shown completing two of her roles: on the left, she prepares regulatory paperwork for a new drug, while on the right, she documents information from stability testing a new drug.
| 5 min read
Vector illustration of a woman wearing a red blazer and white shirt, holding her head as she struggles with stress and anxiety.

Why Are Successful Scientists Leaving Academia Mid-Career? 

Jotham Austin, the advanced electron microscopy core director at the University of Chicago, stands in the facility beside an EM instrument, helping a student who is sitting at the computer.

Career Chat: Choosing a Core Career Track

Illustration of a scientist at a high-containment laboratory. He is dressed in a Tyvek suit with a helmet respirator for being in the BSL-3 and is unpacking a box of lab supplies.

Career Chat: Directing a New Science Path

Photo of the Capitol Building in Washington DC.

From Lab Coat to Legislation

All Roads Lead to Genome Editing

Machine Learning Seamless Pattern

A Big Data Approach to Life Science

Illustration of scientists in a lab

A Successful Lab Launch

Illustration of a group scientists in medical or chemical laboratory.

From Mentee to Mentor: Teaching Undergraduates in the Lab

Digital illustration of neurons

Captivated by the Great Expanse of Neurons

A male and female Chiriqui harlequin frog (<em>Atelopus chiriquiensis</em>) photographed in 2010. The species was declared extinct in 2019.

How Do Scientists Decide a Species Has Gone Extinct?

Illustration of a green lab

Green Lab Initiatives Take Root Around the World

multiple sets of hands putting gears together on tabletop

Opinion: In Publishing, Don’t Make the Perfect the Enemy of the Good

bright green plant cells in long diagonal rows

Plant Biologist Jane Silverthorne Dies at 69

a middle-aged male scientist wearing a white lab coat points at a computer screen while a younger woman scientist also wearing a lab coat looks on.

Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds

magnifying glass in front of a stack of paper

Opinion: Science Needs Better Fraud Detection—And More Whistleblowers

illustration of a laptop with small people filling out an assessment

Q&A: Why eLife Is Doing Away with Rejections

A composite headshot of Camila Behrensen (left) and Pablo Guzm&aacute;n Palma (right)

Two Allegedly Murdered Scientists Found in Apartment Fire

A building behind trees

Ford Foundation Sunsets Diversity Fellowships

A person stands on top of a large pile of books, staring down upon another person far away on the ground.

“Extreme Inequality” Entrenched in Academic Hiring: Study

An intact scorpion claw-in-claw with an autotomized one

Constipation’s Effect on Scorpion Sex Garners Biology Ig Nobel

Page 1 of 35 - 699 Total Items

Trending

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

An illustration showing an internal view of the intestine with the gut microbiota.

Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence

Multimedia

Innovative CRISPR Applications

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Biotium logo
Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Acro&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Sapient Logo

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

Bio-Rad
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.