A panel of three abdominal X-rays that look exactly the same, indicating that the authors of the retracted paper likely copied the image to publish it as their own.

Tin Man Syndrome Paper Retracted, Author Admits to Fake Report

model of the USS Enterprise spaceship

The Top Retractions of 2021

retraction publishing science surgisphere the lancet nejm hydroxychloroquine

The Top Retractions of 2020

retractions retraction watch scholarly publishing academic misconduct image manipulation

The Top Retractions of 2019

elisabeth bik image manipulation western blot scientific misconduct research integrity

Eye for Manipulation: A Profile of Elisabeth Bik

Top Retractions of 2018

Scientist Who Received Millions From NIH Leaves Alabama Posts

Research Scandal Involving Popular Heart Drug Engulfs Three More Papers

Top 10 Retractions of 2017

Top 10 Retractions of 2016

The Top 10 Retractions of 2015

