the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Business

Illustration of DNA
| 10+ min read
A biotech startup called Tessera Therapeutics has made a splash with its claims about the trademarked technology. Is the excitement justified?
A vet and technician take a sample from a dog for use in PetDx&rsquo;s OncoK9 test, which screens cell-free DNA for genomic alterations associated with cancer.
| 10+ min read
Spraying spray bottle
| 10+ min read
Bacteria on the skin

Biotech Tries Manipulating the Skin Microbiome

Photo of lab-grown chicken from Eat Just, Inc.

Cultured Meat Advances Toward the Market

DNA

In Editing RNA, Researchers See Endless Possibilities

Brain cells with electrical firing. 3D rendering.

Microglia as Therapeutic Targets in Neurodegenerative Diseases

Women looks at computer screen in a lab coat and mask

Quest for Research Freedom Fuels African Biotech Boom

A person wearing a purple glove holds out a blue pill

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Is Poised for a Makeover

Pharma Looks to Inflammasome Inhibitors as All-Around Therapies

Biopharma Looks to the Netherlands as European Hub

Pharma Looks to Outer Space to Boost Drug R&D

The Rise of BCI Enables Advances in Neuroscience

How the Pharma Industry Pulled Off the Pivot to COVID-19

Early Detection of Dementia with Smart Devices

Natural Killer Cell Therapies Catch Up to CAR T

Variation in Cannabis Testing Challenges a Young Industry

Gene Therapy Finds a Fertile Home in Ohio

Pharma’s Ghost Labs Find New Life

Antidepressant Approvals Could Herald New Era in Psychiatric Drugs

type 1 diabetes

Biotechs Race to Develop Stem Cell Treatments for Diabetes

computing a cure

Artificial Intelligence Shakes Up Drug Discovery

small-molecule therapeutics treat cancer and other diseases

Scientists Take Aim at Disease-Causing RNAs Using Small-Molecule Drugs

Page 1 of 4 - 72 Total Items

Trending

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

An illustration showing an internal view of the intestine with the gut microbiota.

Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence

Multimedia

Innovative CRISPR Applications

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Biotium logo
Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Acro&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Sapient Logo

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

Bio-Rad
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.