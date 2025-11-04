Product News

Next-Generation CRISPR Nucleases Expand Therapeutic Options

Recognized in the Biotechnology category of the 2025 Top Innovations contest, small Cas12l nucleases are versatile, high-performance tools for genome editing.

Written byThe Scientist Staff
| 2 min read
An illustration showing two pairs of molecular scissors cutting a DNA strand, symbolizing Cas proteins used in CRISPR-based gene editing.

Cas12l nucleases act like molecular scissors, making staggered cuts in DNA for precise genome editing.

Image credit:©ISTOCK, traffic_analyzer
Biotechnology

CRISPR-Cas gene editing has transformed research and industry, enabling precise genome modification for diverse applications, including therapeutic development. However, this method is not without limitations. Many Cas nucleases, including the widely used Cas9 proteins, are large, difficult to deliver, and can introduce errors. Additionally, commercial licenses for Cas proteins are often prohibitively expensive.

In search of next-generation nucleases, the European gene editing company Caszyme discovered a new family of CRISPR-associated proteins, Cas12l nucleases. Approximately 850 amino acids in size, these compact proteins allow scientists to use delivery methods that were previously difficult with larger nucleases. Cas12l recognizes a cytosine-rich protospacer adjacent motif and generates staggered double-strand breaks in DNA, contributing to its typically higher efficacy compared to popular Cas proteins. “[Cas12l nucleases] achieve up to 100 percent editing efficiency when the market standard is around 50 percent,” said Monika Paulė, cofounder and chief executive officer of Caszyme, which offers licensing opportunities to researchers and companies. Consequently, Cas12l is an accessible, flexible, and proficient tool for therapeutic editing.

Conceptual cartoon image of gene editing technology
eBook
Exploring the State of the Art in Gene Editing Techniques
Discover how scientists use the latest gene editing tools to advance health research.
Read More
A space-filling model of a Cas12l nuclease.

Cas12l’s compact design supports various delivery strategies while maintaining high editing efficiency for advanced therapeutic development.

Tomas Urbaitis, Caszyme

“Although [Cas12l is] relatively novel and maybe not as well-known and widely used as other nucleases, it is performing as good as or even better,” said Avencia Sanchez-Mejias, cofounder and chief executive officer of Integra Therapeutics, a Barcelona-based biotechnology company that uses the Cas12l nuclease in their gene writing platform. “It has been a pivotal point for us to get commercial access to a nuclease that allows us to deploy our technology.” Currently, the company is leveraging this platform to develop next-generation cell and gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

By offering this unique nuclease, Caszyme hopes that they can drive innovation across the global gene editing market, bring life-changing therapies to more patients, and highlight their home country’s role as a leader in this growing field. “We as a company come from Lithuania, and it is a country really having a great gene editing [and] molecular biology ecosystem,” said Paulė. “From the nomenclature, we got the letter L for our Cas12, but L also stands for Lithuania. So, we are proud of having a very unique tool from a really fast-growing country, which plays an important role in this CRISPR gene editing space.”


Check out all of The Scientist's Top Innovation winners of 2025.

Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

