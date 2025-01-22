the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Genome Editing

Innovative CRISPR Applications
| 1 min read
Discover the unique research avenues scientists are traversing with the power of genome editing.
Aedes aegypti mosquito that transmits dengue perched on a green leaf.
| 3 min read
2024 Top 10 Innovations logo with a cartoon of a head with a super-imposed light blub
| 10+ min read
Crystal structure of adeno-associated virus serotype 3B

A Deep Dive into Viral Vectors for Gene Therapy 

Polyplus logo
Single cells rendered in 3D

Capturing Complexity Cell by Cell

10X Genomics
An artistic interpretation of CRISPR genome editing showing the cutting and changing of DNA segments.

A Small Genome Editing Nuclease Packs a Big Punch

Improving Gene Therapy Safety with Antibiotic- and Supplement-Free Mini Plasmids

Improving Gene Therapy Safety with Antibiotic- and Supplement-Free Mini Plasmids

VectorBuilder
Blue and pink DNA helix and human lungs on a blue background.

Nanoparticles Breathe New Life into Lungs

Lonza

Lonza and Vertex Sign a Long-Term Commercial Supply Agreement for CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel)

Image of the small intestines and colon within a person with three circular callouts, highlighting different microbes.&nbsp;

Unlocking the Human Microbiome Mysteries: From Cancer to COVID-19

A conceptual illustration of scissors, which represents a CRISPR-Cas9 complex, cutting a DNA molecule.

Cell Engineering 101: Editing with CRISPR

EditCo Logo
Two hands holding tweezers and dissecting single points in a DNA sequence.

From CRISPR to Prime Editing: The Evolution of the Genome Editing Revolution

Spying on the Enemy: Using Bacteria to Fight Antibiotic Resistance

Spying on the Enemy: Using Bacteria to Fight Antibiotic Resistance

ATCC
An artist&rsquo;s representation of the human respiratory system with pink airways on a blue and black background.

A Gene Editing System Corrects Cystic Fibrosis Mutation

3D illustration of a DNA molecule with sparkling effects symbolizing.

A Prime-Editing Based Approach Records Cellular Genetic History

Optimizing Gene Editing Experimental Design

Optimizing Gene Editing Experimental Design

Merck
Optimizing Gene Editing Experimental Design

Optimizing Gene Editing Experimental Design

MilliporeSigma purple logo
Conceptual vector image of scientist engage in molecular biology research.

Helper Plasmids Lend a Hand to AAV Production

Polyplus logo
Two cells on a purple background. Two mechanisms of gene silencing are shown in the cell on the left, while a double-strand break in a DNA region is shown in the cell on the right.

What’s the Difference Between Gene Knockdown and Gene Knockout?

Two scientists at a table with two petri dishes of mold. One scientist opens a cloche revealing a meat-like patty made of koji mold.

Mold Burger: Coming Right Up

Twist

Synthetic Screens, Genes, and De Novo Proteins - A Special Podcast Series

Twist Bio&nbsp;
Dark blue RNA strands with a light blue background.

A CRISPR Tool for Tinkering with the Human Transcriptome

A tick on a leaf. &nbsp;

How the Crimean Congo Virus Sneaks into Cells

Page 1 of 26 - 518 Total Items

Trending

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

An illustration showing an internal view of the intestine with the gut microbiota.

Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence

Multimedia

Innovative CRISPR Applications

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Biotium logo
Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Acro&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Sapient Logo

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

Bio-Rad
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.