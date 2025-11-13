LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., a global provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) valued at up to $22.3 million over ten years. The agreement supports modernization of the agency’s Forensic Laboratory Information Management System (FLIMS) to advance scientific and forensic operations that underpin U.S. border security and trade enforcement.

The CBP’s Laboratories and Scientific Services (LSS) represents one of the largest and most diverse government laboratory networks in the world. LSS operates facilities across the United States and Puerto Rico, including field and forward-operating laboratories, the INTERDICT Science Center, the Interdiction Technology Branch, and the 24/7 Teleforensic Center. Through these facilities, CBP scientists analyze evidence and materials related to controlled substances, digital forensics, trade enforcement, narcotics and radiation/nuclear reach back, and palynology — activities critical to national safety and economic security.

Under this new agreement, LabVantage Solutions will deliver its Forensic Navigator LIMS, a secure, browser-based platform designed to streamline forensic workflows, unify laboratory data, and integrate with CBP’s enterprise systems. Once fully deployed, the FLIMS will serve more than 400 CBP users across the LSS network and enable seamless collaboration among laboratories, field agents, and external partners.

“At LabVantage, we recognize the mission-critical role CBP plays in safeguarding our nation,” said Arti M. Arthur, President, Public Sector, LabVantage Solutions. “Our zero-footprint, AI-enabled FLIMS brings the full power of a modern scientific platform to CBP’s laboratories, seamlessly uniting field operations, complex forensic workflows, and enterprise-grade security in one configurable system. Supported by the industry’s most experienced forensic and LIMS experts and thousands of successful LabVantage LIMS deployments, we’re committed to delivering a secure, compliant, and future-ready FLIMS built to incorporate emerging agentic AI capabilities for intelligent orchestration, automation, and decision support. We are confident our FLIMS can help CBP strengthen its mission capabilities today and in the future.”

The LabVantage FLIMS platform complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017, 21 CFR Part 11, and GAMP5 standards, and is backed by ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications. The system provides full audit trails, quality control management, and chain-of-custody assurance to support evidentiary integrity. LabVantage Solutions has completed more than 2,000 successful LIMS implementations worldwide, including projects for five national Customs organizations, a state Department of Homeland Security, and clients operating in Top Secret–level environments. Its platform supports integration with federal systems and laboratory instruments across diverse disciplines -- from forensics and commodities testing to nuclear and environmental analysis -- making it well-suited for CBP’s mission-critical laboratory network.



This contract marks the company’s first project with the Department of Homeland Security and establishes a foundation for future collaboration with other U.S. government scientific agencies. To learn more about LabVantage’s laboratory informatics solutions for government and public sector organizations, visit www.labvantage.com.