BRANDTECH Scientific Introduces the Transferpette® pro Micropipette: A New Twist on Comfort and Control

The Transferpette® pro expands the Transferpette® family, offering scientists even greater flexibility to match their pipetting preferences and workflow requirements.

Written byBRANDTECH Scientific
BRANDTECH Scientific announces the launch of the BRAND® Transferpette® pro micropipette, the newest addition to its trusted line of precision liquid handling instruments. Engineered for comfort, control, and repeatable accuracy, the Transferpette® pro has an ergonomic design you can personalize to your pipetting needs.

A New Twist on Comfort and Control

Designed with the user in mind, the Transferpette® pro features a slim, ergonomic handle that provides a comfortable grip during extended pipetting sessions. Its unique rotating finger rest adapts naturally to any hand position, left- or right-handed, offering a custom fit for every user. This adaptable design enhances control, reduces strain, and supports precise performance, especially during repetitive protocols.

The Transferpette® pro’s User Adjustment allows for quick, reversible fine-tuning to compensate for changes in liquid type, temperature, or tip style, improving repeatability and overall data quality. Combined with BRAND’s Easy Calibration for tool-free, permanent adjustments and Counter Protection to prevent damage from over-rotating beyond the volume range, the Transferpette® pro ensures accuracy and consistency in every use.

Precision, Reliability, and User-Centered Design

Every detail of the Transferpette® pro is built for precision and dependability. High-quality materials provide chemical resistance and long-term durability, while smooth plunger action and low operating forces reduce user fatigue and improve workflow efficiency.

Expanding the Trusted Transferpette® Family

The Transferpette® pro expands the Transferpette® family, offering scientists even greater flexibility to match their pipetting preferences and workflow requirements. From the Transferpette® S and now the Transferpette® pro, BRANDTECH continues to deliver precision instruments designed for repeatability, comfort, and ease of use.

Whether for shared lab use or individual customization, the Transferpette® pro embodies BRAND’s commitment to quality, ergonomics, and precision engineering — hallmarks of the Transferpette® name.

The NEW Transferpette® pro micropipettes are now available in extended volume ranges of 300 μl, 1,250 μl, and 2.5 mL nominal volumes, further expanding the volume range of the Transferpette family of pipettes.

  • Single channel adjustable pipettes from 0.1 - 1 μl to 1,000 - 10,000 μl
  • 8 - channel adjustable pipettes from 0.5 - 10 μl to 50 - 1,250 μl
  • 12 - channel adjustable pipettes from 0.5 - 10 μl to 50 - 1,250 μl
