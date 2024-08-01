ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
An illustration of orange, blue, and grey lentiviral particles on a white background.
Scaling Up Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing 
Discover how innovative production and clarification products improve lentiviral vector generation.
Scaling Up Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing 
Scaling Up Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing 

Discover how innovative production and clarification products improve lentiviral vector generation.

Discover how innovative production and clarification products improve lentiviral vector generation.

  1. Home
  2. Products

Products

Sino Biological Logo
Sino Biological and BioGeometry Deepen Strategic Cooperation to Empower Protein R&D with Generative AI
The Scientist Staff | Sep 11, 2024 | 2 min read
This collaboration brings together Sino Biological’s advanced protein expression and wet-lab capabilities with BioGeometry’s generative AI protein design and optimization platform.
&nbsp;<strong >Takara Bio launches large-scale, flexible qPCR system to advance broad surveillance of antimicrobial resistance&nbsp;</strong>
Takara Bio launches large-scale, flexible qPCR system to advance broad surveillance of antimicrobial resistance 
Takara Bio | Sep 5, 2024 | 2 min read
Takara Bio USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc., today announced the launch of the SmartChip ND™ Real-Time PCR System, an automated, research-use-only (RUO), high-throughput qPCR solution for monitoring antimicrobial resistance (AMR), supporting efforts to ensure environmental safety and sustainability.
Conceptual 3D illustration of cells secreting extracellular vesicles.
Extracellular Vesicles Go with the Flow
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences | Sep 4, 2024 | 1 min read
Explore a comprehensive guide to flow cytometry for extracellular vesicle analysis.
The hand of a scientist picking up a sample vial for LC-MS analysis
Prepare for LC-MS Analysis with Automation
Revvity | Aug 28, 2024 | 1 min read
Tissue dissociation and homogenization are excellent candidates for automation in LC-MS workflows, helping scientists achieve consistent and reproducible protein analysis.
Illumina
FDA approves Illumina cancer biomarker test with two companion diagnostics to rapidly match patients to targeted therapies
Illumina | Aug 27, 2024 | 3 min read
This single test interrogates over 500 genes to profile a patient’s solid tumor, helping to increase the likelihood of identifying an immuno-oncology biomarker or clinically actionable biomarkers that enable targeted therapy options or clinical trial enrollment.
Discover a Comprehensive Guide to Serial Dilutions
Mastering Serial Dilutions
METTLER TOLEDO | Aug 23, 2024 | 1 min read
Scientists need to be aware of many factors to build accurate and reproducible serial dilution protocols. 
Conceptual vector image of scientist engage in molecular biology research.
Helper Plasmids Lend a Hand to AAV Production
Sartorius and Polyplus | Aug 21, 2024 | 1 min read
An innovative helper plasmid improves adeno-associated virus quality and infectivity.
Zymo Research
Zymo Research Launches Zymo-Seq™ SPLAT DNA Library Kit, Setting a New Standard in DNA Sequencing Precision and Flexibility
Zymo Research | Aug 21, 2024 | 2 min read
The Zymo-Seq™ SPLAT DNA Library Kit employs SPlinted Ligation Adapter Tagging (SPLAT) technology, a unique method that directly ligates adapters onto single-stranded DNA fragments.
An illustration of a microbial community.
Tackling the Challenges of Metagenomics with Nanopore Sequencing
Oxford Nanopore Technologies | Aug 19, 2024 | 1 min read
Nanopore sequencing platforms provide researchers the freedom to rapidly sequence long microbial nucleic acid fragments in the field. 
Zymo Research
Zymo Research Launches Quick-DNA/RNA™ Water Kit For Comprehensive Water Sample Analysis
Zymo Research | Aug 19, 2024 | 2 min read
The Quick-DNA/RNA™ Water Kit is designed to provide researchers with the tools they need to achieve superior results in a variety of applications, from pathogen surveillance to environmental monitoring. 
Conceptual image of CAR T cell cancer immunotherapy
Improving CAR T Cell Engineering 
Thermo Fisher Scientific | Aug 14, 2024 | 1 min read
Nonviral genetic engineering methods for improved cancer immunotherapy
DeNovix
DeNovix Releases New CellDrop Model and Applications
DeNovix Inc. | Aug 14, 2024 | 2 min read
The new CellDrop FLi launch includes enhanced hardware for improved cell counting performance, along with six new cell counting applications including fixed samples, hepatocytes and Erythrosin B
Chimeric antigen receptor binds to a membrane surface protein on a cancer cell
Enhancing CAR T Cell Generation with Nonviral Genetic Engineering
Thermo Fisher Scientific | Aug 13, 2024 | 1 min read
Optimizing nonviral genetic engineering of resting T cells for improved cancer immunotherapy
Glass vials with blue tops containing green liquid of various shades.
Reevaluating Supercritical Fluid Chromatography 
Shimadzu | Aug 9, 2024 | 1 min read
A modern take on supercritical fluid chromatography separates fact from fiction.
Conceptual image of white lights on a grey background.
Exploring the Latest Advances in Confocal White Light Lasers 
Leica Microsystems | Aug 7, 2024 | 1 min read
Multicolor confocal microscopy gets a boost from next-generation White Light Laser technology.
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Logo
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Illumina Accelerate Oncology Research with Launch of TruSight Oncology 500 DNA/RNA Application
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences | Aug 6, 2024 | 2 min read
Assay Automation Makes Cutting-Edge Research More Accessible to Labs
An illustration of an antisense oligonucleotide bound to an mRNA molecule.
Advancing Oligonucleotide Characterization for Quality Control
Shimadzu | Aug 6, 2024 | 1 min read
Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry allows scientists to accurately assess the quantity and quality of synthesized oligonucleotides. 
Eppendorf Logo
Eppendorf advances bioprocess monitoring and analysis with the launch of the BioNsight cloud software
Eppendorf | Aug 1, 2024 | 2 min read
It makes it easy to consolidate and analyze bioprocess data in one central location, helping to solve the puzzle and transfer data to insights. 
NK cells surrounding a cancer cell
Expanding Cancer Cell Therapy with Stem Cell-Derived NK Cells
Thermo Fisher Scientific | Aug 1, 2024 | 1 min read
A streamlined protocol for generating iNK cells from PSC spheroids
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT