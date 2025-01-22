Nuclera Logo

Nuclera’s mission is to better human health by enabling scientists to easily access the proteins they need for drug discovery research. The Company’s eProtein Discovery™ benchtop System accelerates protein expression and purification optimization in research labs.

The lipid bilayer with embedded transmembrane channel proteins and glycoproteins.

Unlocking the Drug Discovery Potential of Membrane Proteins

Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery

Nuclera and Cytiva collaborate to accelerate characterization of proteins for drug development

July Digest 2025
July 2025, Issue 1

What Causes an Earworm?

Memory-enhancing neural networks may also drive involuntary musical loops in the brain.

Explore synthetic DNA’s many applications in cancer research

Weaving the Fabric of Cancer Research with Synthetic DNA

Illustrated plasmids in bright fluorescent colors

Enhancing Elution of Plasmid DNA

An illustration of green lentiviral particles.

Maximizing Lentivirus Recovery

Explore new strategies for improving plasmid DNA manufacturing workflows.

Overcoming Obstacles in Plasmid DNA Manufacturing

BRANDTECH Scientific Launches New Website for VACUU·LAN® Lab Vacuum Systems

Waters Enhances Alliance iS HPLC System Software, Setting a New Standard for End-to-End Traceability and Data Integrity 

Agilent Unveils the Next Generation in LC-Mass Detection: The InfinityLab Pro iQ Series

Agilent Announces the Enhanced 8850 Gas Chromatograph