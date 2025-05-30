Product

Nuclera and Cytiva collaborate to accelerate characterization of proteins for drug development

Collaboration combines Nuclera's eProtein Discovery System, which accelerates protein expression, purification and optimization, with Cytiva's Biacore SPR system, which characterizes molecular interactions

CytivaandNuclera
| 1 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
1:00
Share

Cambridge, UK and Marlborough, MA, 28 May 2025: Nuclera, the biotechnology company accelerating protein expression and optimization through its benchtop eProtein Discovery™ System, has announced a collaboration with Cytiva, a global life sciences leader. This collaboration is focused on accelerating the production, purification and characterization of proteins required for drug research and development, enabled through the combination of Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery System with Cytiva’s Biacore™ surface plasmon resonance (SPR) technology.

Proteins represent 95% of drug targets designed to combat disease. Rapid access to these proteins and understanding how they interact with drug candidates is essential for drug development. Typically, it takes months to obtain and characterize proteins, but Nuclera and Cytiva together have achieved production and characterization within five days. This achievement was showcased at industry conferences Discovery on Target and PEGS Europe, where Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery System was used to produce Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF). These proteins were subsequently functionally characterized using Cytiva’s Biacore SPR system.

Dr. Yvonne Tan, Associate Director of Product Management, Nuclera, commented: “Collaborating with life science leader Cytiva supports Nuclera in our mission of improving human health. Through this collaboration, we have demonstrated eProtein Discovery’s ability to produce clinically significant proteins that can be used in characterization experiments. Combining eProtein Discovery’s capability to streamline protein production workflows with Cytiva’s Biacore protein characterization systems open a whole new avenue for accelerating drug development.”

Anna Moberg, Senior Manager and Project Manager, Cytiva, added: “The ability of Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery to accelerate protein production and purification complements Cytiva’s Biacore SPR technology by streamlining the upstream protein production process. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to further enhance the production of characterizable proteins for drug development.”

For more information about Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery System, please visit: https://www.nuclera.com/system/

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

iStock

TaqMan Probe & Assays: Unveil What's Possible Together

Thermo Fisher Logo
Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Unchained Labs
Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Bio-Rad
How technology makes PCR instruments easier to use.

Making Real-Time PCR More Straightforward

Thermo Fisher Logo

Products

Product News

Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery

Nuclera and Cytiva collaborate to accelerate characterization of proteins for drug development

Sapio Sciences_Logo

Sapio Sciences Appoints Gordon McCall as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Global Operational Excellence

fujirebio-square-logo

Fujirebio Receives Marketing Clearance for Lumipulse® G pTau 217/ β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio In-Vitro Diagnostic Test

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Biotium Launches New Phalloidin Conjugates with Extended F-actin Staining Stability for Greater Imaging Flexibility