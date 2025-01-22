An abstract illustration of a tooth on a bluish background, signifying teeth that are a source of multipotent dental stem cells that can have therapeutic applications in dental diseases and beyond.

December 2025

Dental Stem Cells Regenerate More Than Just Smiles

Stem cells in the teeth and gums are multipotent and easily accessible. Scientists are researching ways to harness their power for therapies beyond dentistry.

Subscribe

Features

Abstract illustration representing the action of psychedelics on the brain.

How Psychedelics Affect the Brain: What We Know, and What We Think We Know

Cartoon illustration of a scientist wearing a lab coat and safety goggles shows off the science of a volcano to a group of students wearing safety goggles standing on either side of him

Science Outreach Brings STEM to Communities—But It Also Benefits Researchers

An abstract illustration of a tooth on a bluish background, signifying teeth that are a source of multipotent dental stem cells that can have therapeutic applications in dental diseases and beyond.

Dental Stem Cells Show Promise Beyond Oral Health

Tasmanian devil pair fight

A Hell of a Disease: Can Science Save the Tasmanian Devil?

Illustration of a scientist with short dark hair standing in a research lab in front of a screen showing gene expression data looking out of a window to see the surface of the Moon with Earth in the background. There is a microscope and centrifuge beside the researcher’s computer. Out the window, another lunar base is a lunar rover is visible. Outer space, with bright dots of stars, are seen behind Earth.

Space Medicine Brings Researchers into the Second Space Age

The Literature

The human parasitic worm, Trichuris trichiura, is shown in its embryonic form in an egg, in this microscope image.

How Whipworms Tunnel Through the Gut

A drawing of a regulatory T cell as a police officer looking for rouge T cells that could harm the body.

What Are Tregs? Explaining 2025’s Nobel Prize Winning Research

Green nauseous emoji, representing how gastric chief cells throw up debris to quickly mend injuries.

Stomach Cells Vomit Waste, Not Digest It, To Mend Injuries 

Foundations

Red, molten planet with space in the background.

RNA: From the Origin of Life to the Future of Medicine

Profiles

Image of Tatsuya Nobori. He smiles at the camera and wears a black shirt underneath a brown jacket. There are computer monitors in the background that depict colorful images.

Living Maps: Uncovering the Spatial Biology of Plants

Photograph of bioengineer Linda Griffith, who develops endometrial organoids, wearing a black top.

Endometrial Organoids Open a Window into the Womb

Speaking of Science

December 2025 Crossword image

A Spatial Skills Test

Editorial

Image from Robert Hooke’s “Micrographia” book showing the drawing of cork cells. This was the first description of a cell.

The Curious Case of Tiny Yet Mighty Cells 

Contributors

Image of Niki Spahich. She smiles at the camera and wears a blue top. She stands with her arms crossed in front of a green background.

Meet the Team: Niki Spahich

Opinion

A researcher passes cells in a biosafety cabinet while wearing blue gloves and a white lab coat.

To Bring Cell Culture into the Future, Consider Microenvironments

December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Blue and purple abstract vector background with diagonal lines

Research Roundtable: Rethinking the Role of Animals in Molecular Biology

Alzheimer: Phosphorylation of Tau proteins leads to disintegration of microtubuli in a neuron axon stock photo

Advancing Alzheimer’s Disease Detection with Brain-Derived pTau217 Assays

Alamar Biosciences logo
Abstract pattern of multicolored circles on a dark background, representing immune cell diversity and single-cell sequencing resolution.

Exploring Immune Diversity at the Single-Cell Level

parse-biosciences-logo
Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

Merck

Products

Product News

Beckman Logo

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging