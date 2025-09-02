Gregory Fonzo, PhD
Greg Fonzo completed his PhD in Clinical Psychology at the San Diego State University/University of California-San Diego Joint Doctoral Program, and he completed his postdoctoral fellowship in biobehavioral research at the Stanford University School of Medicine. His research focuses on understanding neurobiological mechanisms of stress-related mental health disorders and their treatment and designing/testing novel interventions, with a particular focus on psychedelic therapies and neuromodulation.