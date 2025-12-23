Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics
Webinar

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

In this webinar, learn how scientists are using cutting-edge spatial proteomics technologies to advance their understanding of cellular organization in healthy and diseased tissues.

Share

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, January 21st, 2026
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM ET

Spatial proteomics enables scientists to investigate protein organization at the subcellular, cellular, and tissue levels, including in pathological contexts. Using technologies that help researchers map where proteins are supposed to be in a healthy context and examining how mislocalization disrupts function provides insights across a range of applications, from cancer research to developmental biology.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss the power of spatial proteomics for making health and disease breakthroughs.

 
      Headshot
 


Bernd Bodemiller, PhD 
 Professor 
 Director, Department of Quantitative Biomedicine
 University of Zurich and ETH Zurich


Sponsored by

  • Biotium logo
  • Covaris

Top Image Credit:

iStock: Jakarin2521

December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Thermo Fisher Logo
Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Bellbrook Labs&nbsp;
Blue and purple abstract vector background with diagonal lines

Research Roundtable: Rethinking the Role of Animals in Molecular Biology

Products

Product News

Beckman Logo

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging