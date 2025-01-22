the-scientist Logo
Biotechnology

Innovative CRISPR Applications
Discover the unique research avenues scientists are traversing with the power of genome editing.
| 5 min read
Techniques and Technologies That Optimize Laboratory Work

Pioneering the Aging Frontier with AI Models

Detecting Research Misconduct in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

The Evolution of Microbe Teachers and AI Cheaters

2024 Top 10 Innovations

Detection or Deception: The Double-Edged Sword of AI in Research Misconduct

Mirror Bacteria Research Poses Significant Risks, Dozens of Scientists Warn

An AI Lab Partner Helps Sift Through Transcriptomics Data

The Power of Proteomics

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Improving Drug Analysis with Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

Achieving Consistency in Serial Dilutions

Streamlining NGS Sample Preparation with Automation 

AI-Assisted Genome Studies Are Riddled with Errors

How Can Fungi Address the Global Food Waste Problem?

Sapio Sciences Expands Collaboration With AWS to Advance Science-Aware AI Vision

Improving the Efficiency of CAR T Cell Manufacturing 

Channeling Transfection Success and Enhanced Electroporation

Optimizing Stem Cell Media for Cultured Meat Production

Automating Liquid Biopsy: Unleashing New Potential in Diagnostics

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence

Innovative CRISPR Applications

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

