Hepta Hepta detects chronic disease early by using cfDNA epigenetic analysis and AI to deliver accurate, non-invasive diagnostics at population scale. Founded by former Illumina, Grail and Google scientists, the company is backed by Felicis Ventures, Illumina Ventures, SeaX Ventures, Alumni Ventures, and AME Cloud Ventures. Hepta is proving that blood-based epigenetic biomarkers can replace invasive biopsies, enabling earlier and more accessible detection of diseases like MASH and laying the foundation for future applications across chronic diseases.