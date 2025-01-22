Hepta Logo

Hepta detects chronic disease early by using cfDNA epigenetic analysis and AI to deliver accurate, non-invasive diagnostics at population scale. Founded by former Illumina, Grail and Google scientists, the company is backed by Felicis Ventures, Illumina Ventures, SeaX Ventures, Alumni Ventures, and AME Cloud Ventures. Hepta is proving that blood-based epigenetic biomarkers can replace invasive biopsies, enabling earlier and more accessible detection of diseases like MASH and laying the foundation for future applications across chronic diseases.

Image of a clinician in the background interacting with a graphic of the liver and other medicine-related icons

Mapping MASH: Understanding Liver Disease from Blood Samples

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

Graphic of three DNA helices in various colors

An Automated DNA-to-Data Framework for Production-Scale Sequencing

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Abstract background with red and blue laser lights

VANTAstar Flexible microplate reader with simplified workflows

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest