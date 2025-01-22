the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Products | Press Releases | Product News

A researcher uses a roller to remove air bubbles between a gel and membrane before Western blot transfer

Tips and Tricks for Protein Blotting Experiments

Merck
A researcher uses a roller to remove air bubbles between a gel and membrane before Western blot transfer

Tips and Tricks for Protein Blotting

MilliporeSigma purple logo
A photo of a scientist holding a stack of 6-well plates filled with culture medium.

Creating the Ideal Environment for Cell Culture

Baker co
A photo of cell culture flasks stacked in an incubator, each filled with culture medium.

Navigating the Complexities of Cell Culture

Baker co
Conceptual image of next generation sequencing showing linear arrangements of white, blue, and purple squares and bars on a black background.

Increasing NGS Throughput Through High Capacity Indexing

Twist Bio&nbsp;
A photo of sample storage boxes in an ultra-low temperature freezer.

Navigating Cold Storage Solutions

PHCbi logo&nbsp;
Flexible DNA helices

Flexible Technologies for Multiplexed NGS Libraries

Twist Bio&nbsp;
f

Scaling Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing for Optimal Productivity

Thermo Fisher Logo
Discover a serum-free way to produce dendritic cells and macrophages for cell therapy applications.

Optimizing In Vitro Production of Monocyte-Derived Dendritic Cells and Macrophages

Thermo Fisher Logo
Collage-style urban graphic of wastewater surveillance and treatment

Putting Pathogens to the Test with Wastewater Surveillance

An illustration of an mRNA molecule in front of a multicolored background.

Generating High-Quality mRNA for In Vivo Delivery with Lipid Nanoparticles

Thermo Fisher Logo
Tecan Logo

Tecan introduces Veya: bringing digital, scalable automation to labs worldwide

Explore a Concise Guide to Optimizing Viral Transduction

A Visual Guide to Lentiviral Gene Delivery

Takara Bio
Inventia Life Science

Inventia Life Science Launches RASTRUM™ Allegro to Revolutionize High-Throughput 3D Cell Culture for Drug Discovery and Disease Research

An illustration of differently shaped viruses.

Detecting Novel Viruses Using a Comprehensive Enrichment Panel

Twist Bio&nbsp;
Zymo Research

Zymo Research Launches Microbiome Grant to Support Innovation in Microbial Sciences

Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Launches TrailBlazer Tag and TrailBlazer StarBright Dye Label Kits for Antibody Conjugation to StarBright Dyes

Biotium Logo

Biotium Upgrades Illuminator for Uniform Photoactivation of Viability PCR Samples in Microplates

IndiMag2

IndiMag 2: The smart innovation for precise and reliable nucleic acid purification for molecular testing and beyond

Sapio Sciences

Schrödinger Selects Sapio Sciences to Enhance In Silico Drug Discovery From Plasmid to Structure

Page 1 of 87 - 1727 Total Items

Trending

Photo of a student in a graduation gown with their back turned to the camera.

US Universities Reduce PhD Admissions in Response to Federal Funding Cuts

Photograph of a person standing behind a box of office supplies from cleaning out their desk.

Federal Employee Firings Threaten the Future of American Research, Scientists Fear

Photo of John Calhoun crouches within his rodent utopia-turned-dystopia

Universe 25 Experiment

Low poly style design of an open science textbook

A Decade of Discovery: Publications on Nobel-Worthy Chemistry

ACS logo

Multimedia

A researcher uses a roller to remove air bubbles between a gel and membrane before Western blot transfer

Tips and Tricks for Protein Blotting Experiments

Merck
A researcher uses a roller to remove air bubbles between a gel and membrane before Western blot transfer

Tips and Tricks for Protein Blotting

MilliporeSigma purple logo
A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

The Immunology of the Brain

The Immunology of the Brain

Biotium logo
Discover how freezer and incubator design principles help scientists generate more consistent data for cell and gene therapy development.

Controlling Incubation and Storage Environments for Cell and Gene Therapy Development

PHCbi logo&nbsp;
Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

sartorius logo
Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Lonza

Products

Product News

A researcher uses a roller to remove air bubbles between a gel and membrane before Western blot transfer

Tips and Tricks for Protein Blotting Experiments

Merck
A researcher uses a roller to remove air bubbles between a gel and membrane before Western blot transfer

Tips and Tricks for Protein Blotting

MilliporeSigma purple logo
A photo of a scientist holding a stack of 6-well plates filled with culture medium.

Creating the Ideal Environment for Cell Culture

Baker co
A photo of cell culture flasks stacked in an incubator, each filled with culture medium.

Navigating the Complexities of Cell Culture

Baker co
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.