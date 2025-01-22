These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.View this Issue
In this webinar, Stefanie Müthel and Jessica Fiege will discuss how electroporation using the latest technology boosts cell engineering research by optimizing T cell transfection at scale.
Real-time PCR enables faster Mycoplasma detection to meet rigorous cell therapy safety standards and reduce quality control-related workflow delays.
In this webinar, experts will discuss research models of viral nephropathy in kidney transplant recipients and custom antibody solutions for in vivo studies.
In this webinar, Lucas Foerster and Joni Ake will share actionable insights to streamline pipette calibration and optimize laboratory efficiency.
Extended Partnership Agreement Will Expand Availability Across Europe of Gencurix’ In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Assays Using Droplet Digital™ PCR (ddPCR™) for Clinical Testing of Critical Oncology Biomarkers
Study published in 'Cell Reports Methods' demonstrates the strength of Tagomics' platform for epigenomic biomarker discovery and applications in liquid biopsy
Optimized, automated protocols on SPT Labtech's firefly + using Agilent's SureSelect Max DNA Library Prep Kit
Reduce costs and streamline your cell counting workflows with the DeNovix CellDrop Automated Cell Counter.