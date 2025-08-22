Conceptual 3D image of Alzheimer’s disease, depicting a green brain with small pink and large blue particles in the background.
eBook

Streamlining the Diagnostic Journey for Neurodegenerative Disease

Learn how blood-based biomarkers are transforming Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.

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Quickly and accurately diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease is critical to mitigating disease trajectory and optimizing treatment success. However, the current diagnostic landscape is fraught with lengthy wait times, high costs, and limited healthcare resources. Blood-based biomarkers hold tremendous promise for alleviating the current pain points related to how and when Alzheimer’s disease is diagnosed, including enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis.

Download this ebook to learn about the evolving role of blood-based biomarkers in alleviating the current diagnostic burden of neurodegenerative disease.

Sponsored by

  • Beckman Coulter

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©iStock, XH4D

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