Synthetic Biology

Innovative CRISPR Applications
| 1 min read
Discover the unique research avenues scientists are traversing with the power of genome editing.
Abstract shapes that look like cells to indicate artificial cells in synthetic biology.
| 7 min read
Photo of a brown soy pulp patty sitting in a cream sauce alongside a cucumber and tomato salad and baked yams.
| 8 min read
A cat head and human head are seen in profile against a blue background, white and purple Toxoplasma parasites pass between them.

Genetically Engineered Parasites Smuggle Therapeutics into the Brain

Blue DNA chain surrounded by ones and zeroes and in the middle of a series of blue circles.

Hidden Messages in DNA Could Reduce Biosecurity Risks

Spying on the Enemy: Using Bacteria to Fight Antibiotic Resistance

Photo of the Capitol Building in Washington DC.

From Lab Coat to Legislation

In the foreground, a magnifying glass hovers over a strand of DNA, revealing information hidden in the sequence. Binary code and silhouettes of people are in the background.&nbsp;

Biotechs Bolster Biosecurity to Safeguard the Future of Nucleic Acid Sequencing

Image of aggregated anthrobots (green) forming a bridge between two neuronal cells (red).

Building Living Bridges with Anthrobots

Synthetic Screens, Genes, and De Novo Proteins - A Special Podcast Series

Synthetic Genomes: Rewriting the Blueprint of Life

A circle containing many smaller shapes surrounded by circles containing a single abstract shape.

Building Cells from the Bottom Up

Rainbow colored DNA strand

Back to the Basics to Break Boundaries

Molecule of DNA, double helix, 3D illustration

Enzymatic DNA Synthesis: Going to Great Lengths

Abstract CG background

Synthetic Biology is in Fashion

Infographic showing how recombinant proteins usher in an era of sustainable fashion

Infographic: Synthetic Biology is Transforming Clothes and Cosmetics

Stem cells are compressed into a ball (green) by a C-shaped biobot (red).

From Code to Creature

Infographic showing the comparison between chemical and enzymatic DNA synthesis

Infographic: Chemical Versus Enzymatic DNA Synthesis

A light blue circular double helix against a dark blue background.

Artificial Chromosomes for Disease Modeling

Larger green cell with two cyan spots and many smaller magenta circles in and around the cell.&nbsp;

Synthetic Systems for Studying Natural Cells

Small <em >Arabidopsis</em> seedlings are grown indoors.

Bioengineering Interkingdom Communication

A synthetic protein lawnmower cuts across a lawn of peptides.

Revving Up a Protein Lawnmower

A close up of a tick held in a pair of forceps, with Kevin Esvelt&rsquo;s face out of focus in the background.

CRISPR Gene Drives and the Future of Evolution

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

An illustration showing an internal view of the intestine with the gut microbiota.

Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

