News

An Overlooked Protein May Advance Artificial Blood Production

Making blood in the lab can be hard because scientists don’t know what triggers a key final step in red blood cell maturation. A new study may change that.

Written byAndrea Lius, PhD
| 3 min read
A cartoon hand with gloves holds a vial with red liquid, signifying blood. The person seems to be wearing a lab coat, indicating scientists’ attempt to produce artificial blood in the lab.

The chemokine CXCL12 helps red blood cell progenitors achieve the final steps of maturation.

Image credit:©iStock, CreativeDesignArt
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Donated blood is often in short supply, so to prevent dire blood shortages, scientists are figuring out a way to synthesize blood in the laboratory. However, researchers often face difficulties because they can’t effectively induce enucleation, a crucial process in mammalian red blood cell maturation.

“So far, there is no soluble factor described which is able to trigger this enucleation process,” said Julia Gutjahr, a cell biologist at the University of Konstanz.

Recently, Gutjahr’s team found that CXCL12, a signaling protein, may solve this problem.1 When the researchers exposed mice erythroblasts, or immature red blood cells, to CXCL12, they triggered enucleation. Their findings, reported in Science Signaling, may help advance efforts in making blood in the lab.

“The rate of enucleation limits the production rate [of artificial blood], so anything that leads to a better understanding of how the maturing red [blood] cell might extrude the nucleus is great and to be celebrated,” said Cédric Ghevaert, a hematologist at the University of Cambridge who was not involved in the study.

Continue reading below...
An illustration of PFAS in the bloodstream.
Infographic
Uncovering the Harmful Effects of PFAS Exposure on the Human Body
From chronic coughing to cancer, researchers have linked perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) exposure to a growing list of health concerns.
Read More
Members of Antal Rot’s lab stand together on grass in a semi-circle, facing the camera, in front of a building and some trees.

Antal Rot, a cell biologist at the Queen Mary University of London, and his group studies chemokines, signaling molecules that are best known for their role in promoting cell migration. From left to right: Katharina Artinger, Julia Gutjahr, Elin Hub, Antal Rot, Neil Dufton, Christina Gkantsinikoudi, and Maryna Samus. All but Gkantsinikoudi are coauthors on the study.

Antal Rot

At the time of the study, Gutjahr was a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of Antal Rot, an experimental pathologist at the Queen Mary University of London who studies chemokines, which are soluble proteins that are best known for their role in promoting cell migration—one example is CXCL12.

Gutjahr’s team previously discovered that CXCL12 binds to an atypical chemokine receptor (ACKR1).2 However, they observed that even in mice that lacked ACKR1, CXCL12 still bound to erythroblasts. This suggested that CXCL12 likely had another interaction partner.

“Our first guess was CXCR4 because it’s the main receptor for CXCL12,” Gutjahr said. “So, this story was a surprising side discovery from a previous story.”

Signaling by CXCL12 and CXCR4 typically promotes cell migration, but Gutjahr’s team found that this wasn’t the case for mouse erythroblasts. According to Gutjahr and Rot, this likely caused researchers to overlook the pair’s function in erythroblasts. “I think when people look at CXCL12 and CXCR4, the first thing they do is a migration assay, and when the cell doesn’t migrate, they become uninterested,” Gutjahr said.

Gutjahr’s team wanted to know what CXCL12 and CXCR4 were doing in erythroblasts. They added CXCL12 to mouse erythroblasts and found that the cells produced more pyrenocytes, the ejected nuclei that form following erythroblast enucleation. Conversely, when the team reduced CXCR4 expression in erythroblasts, the cells produced fewer pyrenocytes. Together, these findings indicated that both CXCL12 and CXCR4 promote enucleation.

Profile shot of Cédric Ghevaert, wearing glasses, white shirt, and dark jacket, in front of a blurred background

Cédric Ghevaert, a hematologist at the University of Cambridge, studies the synthesis of blood cells in the laboratory. He was not involved in the study.

Cédric Ghevaert

To learn how, the researchers measured the proteins’ expression levels on the surface of mouse erythroblasts using flow cytometry. They found that CXCL12 and CXCR4 expression on the cell surface decreased as the erythroblasts matured. Live-cell tracking microscopy revealed that upon CXCL12 stimulation, both the chemokine and its receptor moved from the cell membrane to the nucleus, where they co-localized with a couple of their downstream effectors. This suggested that CXCL12 and CXCR4 were actively signaling. “It’s the first time that a chemokine receptor is signaling from the nucleus,” Rot said.

Continue reading below...
An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.
Infographic
PFAS: The Forever Chemicals
Learn how to accurately test environmental samples for PFAS substances.
Read More

Ghevaert added, “The science is solid, the data is strong, and the conclusions are right.”

  1. Gutjahr JC, et al. Intracellular and nuclear CXCR4 signaling promotes terminal erythroblast differentiation and enucleation. Sci Signal. 2025;18(891):eadt2678.
  2. Gutjahr JC, et al. The dimeric form of CXCL12 binds to atypical chemokine receptor 1. Sci Signal. 2021;14(696):eabc9012.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Image of Andrea Lius.

    Andrea Lius, PhD

    Andrea Lius is an intern at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in pharmacology from the University of Washington. Besides science, she also enjoys writing short-form creative nonfiction.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration depicting how environmental changes affect the immune system. On the left, cold temperatures slow the immune system down, and cells are less active. On the right, warm weather promotes immune system activity.
September 2025, Issue 1

Why Does the Immune System Struggle When the Weather Changes?

Seasonal shifts straining the body’s temperature control may open the door to extra sniffles.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo
Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo
Currents of Cancer: Insights from Circulating Proteins

Currents of Pan-Cancer: Insights from 1,000 Circulating Proteins

Nomic Bio
Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Lonza

Products

Product News

Cytosurge Logo

Cytosurge and Lexogen Announce First End-to-End Commercial Live-Cell Sequencing Workflow

Yokogawa Logo

Yokogawa and Repligen Partner to Enhance Process Analytical Technology - Automated bioprocess control with integration of OpreX Bio Pilot and MAVERICK

Fujifilm Logo

Fujifilm Biosciences Introduces BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A Medium to Enable Gene Therapy Production

Parse Logo

Helmholtz Munich and Parse Biosciences GiigaLab Generate World's Largest Human Lung Tissue Perturbation Atlas