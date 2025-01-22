Immunology

the-scientist Logo
A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;
Volar injections made thigh skin thicker. This therapy could potentially help prevent pressure-induced skin damage in patients using prosthetics.
A woman lying on a couch holding a hot water bottle against her lower stomach.
Up close photograph of a red-eyed fruit fly standing on white sugar grains.
Image of a person in a white shirt on a black background holding and activating a white nasal spray bottle to make a plume.

Clearing the Way for Nasal Vaccines

3D conceptual image of antibodies on a blue background.

Improving the Efficiency and Reliability of Fully Human Antibody Drug Development

Image of colored blobs comprised of individual dots. Each dot represents an immune cell and dots of the same color belong to the same cell type.

Charting the Human Immune Health Atlas

How to Get Away from the Immune System

Digitized outline of a person surrounded by binary inputs with a DNA strand running down the center of the image.

Pioneering the Aging Frontier with AI Models

The human Microbiome, the genetic material of all the microbes that live on and inside the human body.

The Art of Microbial Disguise

3D cartoon of a blue and green prokaryote on a teal background. Part of the cell is cutaway to reveal its circular chromosome.

A Hunt for Clues to the Origins of the Eukaryotic Immune System

An orange Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterium with white flagella on a blue background.

Pseudomonas Bacteria Escape Immunity by Disrupting Energy Production in Macrophages

Modern open plan office with white desks, computers, and chairs in the foreground and a vertical plant wall in the background.

Rewilding Urban Spaces Boosts Immune Health

An array of green dots, some faded, some bright, on a black background.

Solutions for Accelerating Infectious Disease Research

A white mouse sits in a Petri dish against a blue background.

A Neural Thermostat Sets the Intensity of Immune Responses

An illustration of seven T cells (in seafoam green) attack a cancer cell (in pink).

Meet Cyclone: A Monitoring Tool That Watches for Waves of Immune Response

Image shows a brain and a digestive system, specifically the intestines, connected by nodes.&nbsp;

Gut Serotonin Curbs the Developing Immune System

Cartoon humans standing on a DNA profile.

A Geneticist's Journey From a Lupus Victory to a Murder Case Verdict

Researchers found human antibody candidates that neutralize the toxin of European black widow venom.

Antibody Potion Against Black Widow's Bite

Image of the monocled cobra, a venomous cobra species.

pH-Engineered Venom-Fighting Antibodies

A greyscale micrograph of a Ly6G+ macrophage, showing a kidney-shaped nucleus and many elongated cell-surface protrusions&nbsp;

Disappearing Act: Novel Population of Transient Macrophages Repair Lungs After Illness

Explore How Stains and Probes Work to Label Cellular Morphology

Cellular Stains Under the Hood

January 2025, Issue 1
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

