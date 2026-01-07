The Nutshell

Mom’s Immune Health Influences Fetal Brain Development

Disrupting maternal gut-immune axis perturbed immune networks in developing mouse brains, revealing potential mechanisms underlying neurodevelopmental disorders.

Written bySneha Khedkar
| 2 min read
Save for Later
Pregnant woman wearing a face mask and protecting herself from infection, prevention and immunity concept, signifying that maternal health in mice affected neurodevelopment in fetuses.

Maternal gut microbiome and immune health in mice influence the brain development of their offspring.

Image credit:© iStock.com, elenabs
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

During pregnancy, as a mother’s body nurtures new life, her health shapes the baby’s development. Shifts in maternal health can trickle to the fetus, leaving lasting effects on the baby’s long-term well-being.

Indeed, maternal microbiome changes and immune activation are linked to the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children.1,2 However, scientists do not fully understand how such maternal stressors tweak immune signaling in developing brains to increase disease risk.

Now, Harvard University neonatologist and neurobiologist Brian Kalish and his team employed spatial transcriptomics to map the neuroimmune landscape in mouse embryos and studied how maternal health shaped it.3 Their results, published in Nature Neuroscience, highlight potential mechanisms underlying neurodevelopmental disorders.

For their study, Kalish and his team obtained brain tissue from 14- and 18-day-old mouse embryos, representative of the mid and late stages in the mouse gestational period of 19 to 21 days. Using an advanced fluorescence in situ hybridization technique, the scientists examined the expression patterns of important immune ligands and receptors in these tissues. Combining this with single-cell RNA sequencing helped them pinpoint the spatial localization of specific genes within particular brain regions.

To characterize dynamic changes to the neuroimmune landscape across the developmental stages, Kalish and his team compared the tissue from 14- and 18-day-old embryos. As brains matured, the researchers observed fewer neural progenitor cells, which likely differentiated into specialized cells. Immature cell types also gave way to more mature cell populations in 18-day-old embryo brains.

“Our study establishes a detailed spatial transcriptomic resource of immune gene networks during a critical window of embryonic brain development,” Kalish said in a statement. “Unlike previous atlases focused on the adult brain, our dataset captures dynamic immune signaling interactions at a stage when the brain is highly vulnerable.”

Equipped with a resource to track changes in the brain, Kalish and his team investigated how maternal gut-immune disruptions influenced neurodevelopment. They either activated the immune systems of female mice by injecting them with a chemical that induces inflammation and cytokine production, or they depleted the animals’ microbiota by treating them with antibiotics.

Compared to embryos from untreated mothers, male—but not female—embryos from mothers with gut-immune disruptions showed reduced neuronal proliferation and abnormal neuronal migration. Consistent with this, male mice born to mothers with immune perturbations displayed abnormal social interaction.

Comparing the neuroimmune landscapes of male embryos from untreated mothers and those with gut-immune disruptions revealed dysregulated expression of the genes encoding chemokine receptor CXCR7 and its ligand CXCLl12. This chemokine network is critical for patterning of the embryonic brain. Overall, their results indicated that the maternal environment programs immune regulation in the developing brain in a sex-specific manner.

“As a neonatologist, this work adds to our understanding early-life environmental factors that may impact neurodevelopmental potential and lends insights for potential interventions,” said Kalish.

  1. Vuong HE, et al. The maternal microbiome modulates fetal neurodevelopment in mice. Nature. 2020;586(7828):281-286.
  2. Kalish BT, et al. Maternal immune activation in mice disrupts proteostasis in the fetal brain. Nat Neurosci. 2021;24(2):204-213.
  3. Kukreja B, et al. Spatial transcriptomics of the developing mouse brain immune landscape reveals effects of maternal immune activation and microbiome depletion. Nat Neurosci. 2026.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a Master’s degree in biochemistry, after which she studied the molecular mechanisms of skin stem cell migration during wound healing as a research fellow at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine in Bangalore, India. She has previously written for Scientific American, New Scientist, and Knowable Magazine, among others.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Graphic of three DNA helices in various colors

An Automated DNA-to-Data Framework for Production-Scale Sequencing

illumina
Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Thermo Fisher Logo
Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Bellbrook Labs&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Brandtech Logo

BRANDTECH Scientific Introduces the Transferpette® pro Micropipette: A New Twist on Comfort and Control

Biotium Logo

Biotium Launches GlycoLiner™ Cell Surface Glycoprotein Labeling Kits for Rapid and Selective Cell Surface Imaging

Abstract background with red and blue laser lights

VANTAstar Flexible microplate reader with simplified workflows

BMG LABTECH
Beckman Logo

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations