embryonic neurodevelopment

Image of the Day: Not All Bad
Sukanya Charuchandra | Jul 16, 2018 | 1 min read
In zebrafish, some amount of reactive oxygen species is required for normal development.
Image of the Day: Neurons at Risk
The Scientist Staff | Sep 26, 2017 | 1 min read
Scientists identified a schizophrenia-risk gene, ZNF804A, that influences the birth and movement of new neurons within the developing brain. 
