embryonic neurodevelopment

Image of the Day: Not All Bad
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jul 16, 2018
| 1 min read
In zebrafish, some amount of reactive oxygen species is required for normal development.
Image of the Day: Neurons at Risk
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 26, 2017
| 1 min read
Scientists identified a schizophrenia-risk gene,
ZNF804A,
that influences the birth and movement of new neurons within the developing brain.
