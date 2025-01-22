Evolutionary Biology

the-scientist Logo
A woman with long, brown and curly hair, as seen from the back.
| 4 min read
Humans are the only mammals with long hair on their heads. Scientists look into what drives this unique feature.
An image of a nose, an organ which is flexible because of a tissue called lipo-cartilage.
| 6 min read
3D rendered illustration of bacteriophages.
| 4 min read
A woman eating a piece of multigrain bread.

How did Humans Adapt to Digest Starchy Foods?

A team of scientists engaged in protein engineering experiments in a laboratory, showcasing advanced research techniques.

Insights Into Protein Engineering: Methods and Applications

A light micrograph image shows a green oblong organism with flagella. Inside it is a circular structure.

The First Nitrogen-Fixing Eukaryotic Marine Alga Discovered

Microalgae under microscopic view

Algae: The Next Green Revolution

moon, lunar, woman, biology, reproduction, fertility, menstrual cycle, menstruation, menses, period, synchronization

Moon Cycles and Menstrual Cycles

Several X-shaped duplicated chromosomes floating on a blurry blue background.

Centromeres Mutate More Rapidly Than Expected

Conceptual 3D rendering of human body consisting of grey strings on blue background.

Ancient Alleles Shed Light on Atherosclerosis Risk

A close up of a tick held in a pair of forceps, with Kevin Esvelt&rsquo;s face out of focus in the background.

CRISPR Gene Drives and the Future of Evolution

front view of a green grasshopper with a white and orange face.

Why Do Male Organisms Exist?

Yeast Made to Harvest Light Hint at Evolution’s Past

Photographic rendering of Woolly Mammoth and elephant with background elements merging together

Measuring Mammoth Mutations

Digital illustration of a brain, constructed by tiny dots and lines. Most dots and lines are teal-colored; others are green, yellow, red, and purple to denote areas of activity.

What Was the First Animal to Evolve a Brain?

The illustration shows floating chromosomes with a Y-shaped chromosome in the foreground.

Closing the Gaps in the Human Genome: Why Y Was the Final Hurdle

Image of ancestor with hair all over body

Why Don’t Humans Have Fur?

A monogenean flatworm

Ecologists Use Museum Specimens to Dig into the Parasitic Past

Infographic showing the process of tail regeneration in tadpoles

Infographic: How Tadpoles Use Glucose to Fuel Tail Regrowth

a trio of infant mice, two brown mice on the ends and one white mouse in the middle

Mice Pass Epigenetic Tweaks to Pups

A green and white fish swimming underwater

Rockfish Genes Hold Clues to Human Longevity

Artist&rsquo;s rendering of a reflective metallic DNA double helix.

Humans Are Still Evolving Thanks to Microgenes

A Cape ground squirrel sits upright on its hind legs, holding its forelimbs up to its face.

Animals Are Shape-Shifting in Response to a Warming World

