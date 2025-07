Stephanie earned her PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2019 where she studied parasitology and microbiology. She was an editor at Drug Discovery News from 2021 to 2025 where she spearheaded the podcast program and led the editorial team. She joined The Scientist as the Managing Editor in 2025. Her work has appeared in Discover Magazine, Quanta Magazine, and the Los Angeles Times among others.