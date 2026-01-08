The Nutshell

Some Dogs Can Learn New Words Just by Eavesdropping

Both toddlers and Gifted Word Learner dogs can learn new words by listening to people, providing new insight into the social and cognitive cues involved in learning language.

Written byStephanie DeMarco, PhD
| 2 min read
A border collie holds a pink donut toy in his mouth and another one around his neck while surrounded by a cabinet full of dog toys.

Miso is a 6-year-old male border collie from Canada who knows the names of about 200 toys.

Image credit:Veronica Suen
Most dogs can understand lots of different words like sit, stay, and—most importantly—treat. But some dogs can learn hundreds of different words, earning these pups the name Gifted Word Learner (GWL) dogs.1

Human toddlers pick up new words by a variety of mechanisms, including by eavesdropping on adults. Prior research has shown that GWL dogs can learn many different toy names just by playing with their owners, so scientists wondered if perhaps these talented canines could learn new words by overhearing people too.2

Bryn the border collie lays down behind a pile of fruit-shaped dog toys and looks at the camera.

Bryn, an 11-year-old male Border Collie from the UK, knows the names of about 100 toys.

Helen Morgan

In a new study published in Science, researchers, led by animal trainer and cognitive scientist Shany Dror at Eötvös Loránd University and the University of Veterinary Medicine, discovered that GWL dogs can learn new words by eavesdropping on their owners and can even learn the name of a new toy while it’s out of view.3

“Our findings show that the socio-cognitive processes enabling word learning from overheard speech are not uniquely human,” said Dror in a statement. “Under the right conditions, some dogs present behaviors strikingly similar to those of young children.”

To investigate the pups’ learning abilities, the researchers tested ten GWL dogs in two different conditions. In the “addressed condition,” the dog’s owner showed the dog a new toy while saying the toy’s name. In the “overheard condition,” the owner and another family member sat in front of the dog while talking about and handling the new toy but not interacting with the dog at all. Later, when the researchers asked the dogs to retrieve a specific toy by name, the dogs had no significant difference in their ability to bring back the right toy in either task. These results recapitulate those found in similar studies on word learning in toddlers.4

Augie, a yellow lab, lays down amongst his toys in front of a rock outdoors.

Augie is a 5.5-year-old Labrador from Texas who participated in the study.

Don Harvey

The team then wondered if the dogs could also learn new toy names if the owner first showed the dog the new toy and then said the toy name when the toy was out of the dog’s view. Even with this disconnect between the visual and auditory stimulus of the new toy, five out of the eight GWL dogs tested in this experiment retrieved the correct toys, suggesting that these dogs can learn new words by multiple different mechanisms.

“These dogs provide an exceptional model for exploring some of the cognitive abilities that enabled humans to develop language,” said Dror. She and her team are eager to continue studying these GWL dogs to better understand the mechanisms they use to learn new words and how they may parallel how young humans learn language.

  1. Fugazza C, et al. Word learning dogs (Canis familiaris) provide an animal model for studying exceptional performance. Sci Rep. 2021;11:14070.
  2. Dror S, et al. A citizen science model turns anecdotes into evidence by revealing similar characteristics among Gifted Word Learner dogs. Sci Rep. 2023;13:21747.
  3. Dror S, et al. Dogs with a large vocabulary of object labels learn new labels by overhearing like 1.5-year-old infants. Science. 2026.
  4. Shneidman LA, et al. Social experience, social attention and word learning in an overhearing paradigm. Language Learning and Development. 2009;5(4):266-281.

Meet the Author

  • Photograph of Stephanie DeMarco. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is smiling at the camera.

    Stephanie DeMarco, PhD

    Stephanie earned her PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2019 where she studied parasitology and microbiology. She was an editor at Drug Discovery News from 2021 to 2025 where she spearheaded the podcast program and led the editorial team. She joined The Scientist as the Managing Editor in 2025. Her work has appeared in Discover Magazine, Quanta Magazine, and the Los Angeles Times among others.

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

