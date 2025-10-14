The Nutshell

Mom’s Voice Promotes Brain Development in Premature Babies

Scans of premature babies’ brains suggested that listening to their mothers’ recorded voices in hospital improved connectivity in brain regions linked to language.

Written byRJ Mackenzie
| 2 min read
A premature infant in the NICU. Premature babies that heard their mother’s voice regularly showed better brain development than infants who did not.

Premature babies that heard their mother’s voice regularly showed better brain development than infants who did not.

Image credit:© iStock.com, realPHOTO
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

The brain starts listening before birth, just over halfway through a 40-week gestation.1 Compared to full-term infants, premature babies, or preemies, born before 32 weeks hear far less speech from their caregivers during early development because of time spent in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). This lack of speech exposure may affect their language development later in life.2

Researchers at Stanford University played voice recordings of preemies’ mothers reading stories to them to find out whether it affected how their brains developed. The team observed changes in the brain’s white matter, indicating increased maturation and connectivity among preemies who heard more of their mothers’ voices. The results, published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, suggest that preemies’ parents can still contribute to their brain development, even when they can’t be beside their crib.3

Study author Katherine Travis, a neuroscientist at Weill Cornell Medical School and Burke Neurological Institute, called the results “the first causal evidence that a speech experience is contributing to brain development at this very young age,” in a press release.

Continue reading below...
Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays
Webinar
Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays
In this webinar, Ikuro Suzuki will discuss human neuronal network analysis for high-accuracy neurotoxicity risk prediction and mechanistic insights.
Read More

Premature Babies Hear Less Speech

Previous studies have presented evidence that reduced speech exposure in the NICU could affect preemies’ brain development and that boosting the amount they hear from their parents could help.4

To test this hypothesis, Travis and her team conducted a randomized controlled trial. The researchers enrolled 46 preemies, and divided them into two groups. The researchers played the test group audio recordings of their mothers reading the first chapter of the children’s classic Paddington Bear. The control group did not hear recordings of their mothers’ voices.

On average, babies listened to recordings for roughly two weeks before they were discharged from the hospital. Before the babies left, the researchers imaged their brains using a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner while they slept.

Altering a Key Language Pathway in the Brain

The scans showed significant differences in the test group babies’ left arcuate fasciculus. This brain area, which is important for language processing, was more mature in the infants who heard their moms’ voice compared to those who didn’t.5

The authors were surprised by the size of the effects. “Babies were exposed to this intervention for a relatively short time,” said study co-author Melissa Scala, pediatric researcher at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford. “In spite of that, we were seeing very measurable differences in their language tracts. It’s powerful that something fairly small seems to make a big difference.”

Travis said that the findings should have implications for the care of these most vulnerable infants. “That we can detect differences in brain development this early suggests what we’re doing in the hospital matters. Speech exposure matters for brain development,” she concluded.

  1. Hepper PG, Shahidullah BS . Development of fetal hearing. Arch Dis Child Fetal Neonatal Ed.. 1994;71(2), F81-F87.
  2. Monson BB, et al.. Language exposure for preterm infants is reduced relative to fetuses. J Pediatr. 2023;262, 113344.
  3. Travis KE, et al. Listening to mom in the neonatal intensive care unit: A randomized trial of increased maternal speech exposure on white matter connectivity in infants born preterm. Front Hum Neurosci. 2025.
  4. Inder TE, et al. Defining the neurologic consequences of preterm birth. N Engl J Med. 2023;389(5):441-453.
  5. Ivanova MV, et al. Functional contributions of the arcuate fasciculus to language processing. Front Hum Neurosci. 2025;15:672665.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • RJ Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie

    RJ is a freelance science writer based in Glasgow. He covers biological and biomedical science, with a focus on the complexities and curiosities of the brain and emerging AI technologies. RJ was a science writer at Technology Networks for six years, where he also worked on the site’s SEO and editorial AI strategies. He created the site’s podcast, Opinionated Science, in 2020. RJ has a Master’s degree in Clinical Neurosciences from the University of Cambridge.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Lonza
A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo
Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Bio X Cell logo
Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Partnership with Gencurix Through Strategic Agreement for Droplet Digital PCR IVD Oncology Kits in Europe

Tagomics Lgoo

Tagomics Publishes a new Approach to Genome-Wide Epigenomic Profiling

Agilent Logo

SPT Labtech and Agilent Introduce Automated Target Enrichment Protocols for Genomic Workflows

DeNovix

CellDrop Automated Cell Counter: Count Cells Without Slides

DeNovix Logo