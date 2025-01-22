the-scientist Logo
Genetics

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.
Explore how the design and application of appropriate assay controls ensure accurate and reproducible qPCR results.
Photo of a vineyard at sunset.
An illustration of several aligned DNA sequences.
Aedes aegypti mosquito that transmits dengue perched on a green leaf.

Genetically Engineered Male Insects Shorten Their Mates’ Lifespans

Image of people clinking glasses with various alcoholic beverages at a table.

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Reaching New Heights with Genetic Engineering Techniques

An oldfield mouse mother with its babies.

On a Wild Mouse Chase to Understand Parenting, Love, and Fear

Two female scientists in lab coats and safety glasses are studying epigenetics. One uses a dropper to add a chemical to a test tube held by the other. In the background are a DNA double helix, histones and chromatin structure, and environmental factors that affect the epigenome.

Epigenetics and Heritable Control of Gene Expression

Circumventing Cancer Resistance

Newborn heel prick test for genetic screening

Transforming Molecular Workflows for Newborn Screening 

An illustration showing a tumor in a human colon.

Colorectal Tumors are Born When Stem Cells Die

Illustration of a blue piece of DNA with a red segment in its middle on a purple background. Blue and red segments that have been cut out surround the larger strand.

Splicing Fungal Genes Help Cells Change Shape

Image of colored blobs comprised of individual dots. Each dot represents an immune cell and dots of the same color belong to the same cell type.

Charting the Human Immune Health Atlas

The Regulation of the lac Operon

3D illustration of RNA polymerase (blue, middle) transcribing a segment of DNA (purple) into an RNA chain (red, extending to top).

The lac Operon: A Lesson in Simple Gene Regulation

Image of Brussels sprouts and endives on a wooden background.

Greens and Genes: The Bitter Truth Behind Your Veggie Preferences

Image of a mangrove forest and river in Thailand.

Tackling Mangrove Protection Challenges in Thailand

A woman eating a piece of multigrain bread.

How did Humans Adapt to Digest Starchy Foods?

The image shows an individual sea anemone of the species Nematostella vectensi against a black background.&nbsp;

Elusive Stem Cell Population Finally Identified in Sea Anemones

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Discover How Single-Cell Sequencing Can Clarify Tumor Complexity

Molecular-Level Dissection of the Tumor Microenvironment 

A brittle star with its thin, serpent-like arms against a black background.

Diving Into the Brittle Star Genome to Understand the Evolution of Regeneration

A pink and yellow protein held together by a gray circle pull a piece of blue DNA into a loop.

Combining Bacterial Systems Offers a New Approach to Gene Regulation

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

An illustration showing an internal view of the intestine with the gut microbiota.

Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

