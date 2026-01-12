Postdoc Portrait: Jessica Strosahl

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

My name is Jessica Strosahl, and I am a Postdoctoral Fellow and Genetic Metabolic Dietitian under the mentorship of Rani Singh in the Department of Human Genetics at Emory University. I work within the Medical Nutrition Therapy for Prevention Program, which addresses critical gaps in research, education, and patient care for individuals with inherited metabolic disorders (IMDs) and other genetic disorders.

Q | How did you first get interested in your field of research?

My passion for IMD research began during my undergraduate education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where I worked as a nutrition assistant at the Biochemical Genetics Clinic. In that role, I witnessed firsthand the physical and emotional challenges faced by individuals living with rare diseases. These experiences profoundly shaped my career goals and inspired me to pursue a PhD and obtain my Registered Dietitian Nutritionist credential. I aspired to bridge the gap between clinical care and metabolic research to improve the lives of patients with IMDs. I’m grateful that in my current role, I can bring that vision to life by conducting translational research that advances dietary treatments for individuals living with IMDs.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite projects is our interventional clinical trial investigating protein requirements in adults with PKU—a major evidence gap in the field. Current PKU protein recommendations are extrapolated from outdated nitrogen balance studies in the general population, which likely underestimate true needs. Our study uses the state-of-the-art, minimally invasive indicator amino acid oxidation method to directly measure protein requirements and stratify by participant genotype. Because individuals with PKU rely on varying amounts of phenylalanine-free medical protein supplements, we also aim to determine whether protein needs differ based on medical protein prescriptions. Participants attend 8-hour visits at Emory’s Clinical Research Center, consuming hourly meal shakes composed of amino acids, isotopic tracers, and carbohydrate–fat blends—topped off with a specially formulated cookie baked in our lab. This experience has taught me how challenging participant recruitment can be in rare disease research, and how essential it is to have strong mentorship and institutional support. I’m grateful to work with Singh and Emory University, who make this research possible.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific career so far?

Beginning my first clinical trial and receiving my first grant as principal investigator have been the most exciting and rewarding milestones of my scientific career so far. Both represent pivotal steps toward establishing my independence as a researcher and advancing evidence-based nutrition care in inherited metabolic disorders.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be dual-energy X-ray absorptiometer (DXA) scanner—it reveals what’s beneath the surface to give a clearer, more complete picture. My research takes a similar approach, integrating genotype, metabolism, and diet to inform personalized nutrition strategies that better support individuals with IMDs.

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.