Silhouette of diverse people representing postdoctoral researchers for a call to submit profile applications.
SciComm

Postdoc Portraits

Are you a postdoctoral researcher with a passion for science and a desire for fame? We want to feature you!

Share

National Postdoc Appreciation Week is in September, but why limit postdoc appreciation to just one week? Postdocs play a vital role in the academic ecosystem, and we’re excited to shine a spotlight on this dedicated and often under-recognized group.

How can you get featured? It’s simple–just fill out this questionnaire to tell us about yourself and your exciting projects! The Scientist’s readers are people like yourselves: scientists. However, as you all work in different fields, please avoid field-specific jargon and technical phrasing in your responses. For example, we want researchers who study cancer to understand a neuroscientist’s work and vice versa. Help us showcase you and your groundbreaking work!

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Helen Shilina

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

3D liquid droplets representing spheroids

Exploring the Versatility of 3D Spheroid Models

sartorius logo
A group of intricately folded origami swans, with one soaring above, symbolizing revolutionary ideas.

Rise of the Nanorobots

Crown Bioscience Logo
Blue oxygen molecules on a matching blue background

Simple Low-Cost Solutions for Physioxic Cell Culture

Embrient Inc. Logo
Abstract image featuring colorful grid-like lines and dots, symbolizing spatial mapping.

Diving into the World of Spatial Biology Techniques

Products

Product News

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad
Leica Biosystems Logo