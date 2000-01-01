It’s Like Science Wordle

Welcome to Words for Nerds, our popular and addictive daily science word game. Think of it as science Wordle—a guessing jumble for every nerd, especially the busy life scientist looking to get a little break from the rigors of research.

You have six chances to guess either a five-letter or six-letter (see “Hard Mode” under the settings wheel) science-related word. If a letter you input turns green it means you’ve placed the correct letter in that position. If it turns orange, that letter is in the word but in a different position. Gray letters are not in that day’s puzzle. Play Words for Nerds every day and share your score with your friends, colleagues, mentees, or social followers.