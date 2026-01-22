Powering Precision Oncology with Whole-Genome Insights

Most cancer diagnostics only scratch the surface of the genome, potentially missing key alterations that could transform patient outcomes. A new platform that combines whole-genome sequencing with advanced bioinformatics and machine learning delivers clinically actionable insights that go beyond traditional panel tests.

Jehee Suh

Chief Executive Officer

Inocras



In this Innovation Spotlight, Jehee Suh, the chief executive officer of Inocras, highlights how the company’s technology is defining a new standard in precision oncology, from identifying rare genomic variants to supporting the optimization of patient management. Additionally, he introduces their 100,000-patient genome program, which aims to build one of the largest cancer-genome datasets in the world.

What is Inocras’ mission, and what role does the company play in advancing precision medicine?

At Inocras, our mission is to turn whole genomes into whole patient answers. We are building one of the world’s most comprehensive cancer whole-genome datasets and using advanced bioinformatics and AI to transform how we understand and treat cancer.

Every test we perform helps a patient today and contributes to a growing global dataset that will fuel discoveries tomorrow. By combining clinical-grade whole genome sequencing with proprietary analytics, we deliver curated, actionable insights that help improve diagnosis, treatment, and research outcomes. Our goal is to make precision medicine faster, more accessible, and truly data driven.

What challenges do researchers and clinicians currently face when using genomics data for analyzing cancer?

Most current genetic tests only capture less than 0.1 percent of the cancer genome. Because cancer is fundamentally a disease of the genome, the information extracted from such a narrow window is inherently constrained. Important drivers, such as complex structural variants, cryptic rearrangements and mutations in introns or intergenic regions are often missed, and with them, opportunities for therapeutic action.

Even when clinicians attempt to explore whole-genome data, the practical barriers can be overwhelming. A single cancer genome can exceed 100 gigabytes, and translating that raw data into clinically relevant insights is beyond the reach of most institutions. The result is a potentially large diagnostic blind spot that may directly impact patient care.

How do Inocras’ solutions allow scientists to study the genome more effectively?

Our platform turns whole-genome sequencing and data into a practical everyday tool. Through CancerVision and MRDVision, we provide a comprehensive, end-to-end view of the cancer genome, from the primary tumor to minimal residual disease circulating in blood.

Clinicians use our system as a comprehensive diagnostic test that replaces panel-based methods. The genomic analysis and clinical translation all run through our automated cloud pipeline, delivering clear treatment insights rather than overwhelming data files.

Researchers and drug developers gain access to the extensive landscape of genomic alterations, connected with outcome data. This creates a powerful translational medicine engine for discovering new biomarkers, subtypes, and therapeutic opportunities that are invisible to partial genome approaches.

What specific innovations or processes have enabled Inocras to deliver results more efficiently than traditional genomic testing approaches?

Many labs can perform whole-genome sequencing, but very few can interpret the entire genome at clinical-grade accuracy. Inocras stands out because of the depth and maturity of our bioinformatics engine.

Our proprietary pipeline reads, analyzes, and translates the entire genome with over 99 percent variant calling accuracy. It converts raw mutations into clinically meaningful biomarkers correlated to treatment options, including novel clinical trials. This capability was built from more than 15,000 deeply curated cancer genomes and hundreds of multidisciplinary tumor boards conducted with treating physicians.

We also solved key technical barriers. Most cancer samples are stored as FFPE tissue, which introduces significant DNA damage. Our machine learning-based FFPE-correction algorithm removes these artifacts with near-perfect accuracy, making comprehensive genome analysis viable even from challenging samples.

Together, these innovations can make whole-genome testing more actionable than traditional multigene panels.

How does Inocras work with healthcare institutions or research partners to integrate genomic data into real-world decision-making?

Successful adoption requires seamless integration into clinical and research workflows. Today, our solutions are used in real patient care across more than 20 hospitals and by 100 oncologists, and we support over 50 research institutions and biopharma groups worldwide.

Our collaborations include clinicians and researchers from the top centers in the USA and Korea.

This approach enables partners to move from data to decisions without adding friction to clinical practice.

Can you share an example of how Inocras’ platform has provided insights that directly changed a patient’s diagnosis or treatment plan?

One case that illustrates this well involves a forty-year-old patient diagnosed with lung cancer. He was initially treated with a therapy targeting an EGFR mutation, but his disease progressed.

When his tumor was analyzed using CancerVision whole-genome sequencing, we identified a rearrangement with non-canonical breakpoints which generates a fusion between NTRK3 and EML4—an alteration that panel tests would likely have missed. This finding opened the door to a targeted therapy specifically designed for NTRK fusions. After switching treatments, his prognosis improved substantially.

This is one example among many. Comprehensive genome analysis routinely uncovers findings that fundamentally change a patient’s path.

Launching in 2026, Inocras’ 100,000-patient genome program aims to build one of the world’s largest cancer-genome datasets to drive discovery and improve outcomes. ©iStock, gmast3r

What will the 100,000-patient genome resource enable, both for patient care and for the broader research community?

The 100,000-patient genome program, which we are planning for 2026, is a foundational step toward building the world’s largest cancer-genome resource, with a long-term aspiration of reaching one million genomes sequenced by 2030.

Cancer has an extremely long tail of rare variants and subtypes, with many occurring in fewer than 1 percent of patients. To represent this diversity and understand it with statistical power, datasets must reach a six-figure scale. One hundred thousand genomes is the threshold where meaningful resolution of the long tail becomes possible.

For patients, this supports faster and more accurate diagnostics because each new case benefits from insights learned from the entire cohort. For researchers and pharmaceutical partners, it offers a powerful engine for biomarker discovery, drug development, and AI-driven modeling.

This is not just a dataset. It is a dynamic, continuously learning system linking genomics with clinical outcomes to improve care at population scale.

What excites you most about the next five years in precision medicine, and what role do you see Inocras playing in shaping that future?

The next era of precision medicine will be defined not just by sequencing more genomes, but by transforming those genomes into intelligence. Linking comprehensive genomic profiles with real-world outcomes and analyzing them with powerful AI, will unlock insights at a speed and scale never seen before.

Imagine thousands of AI agents exploring a million cancer genomes, mapping new oncogenic pathways, predicting therapeutic response, and identifying drug targets beyond human capability. That shift is coming quickly.

Inocras sits at the center of this change. Our whole-genome technology, curated datasets, and AI foundation model give us a unique ability to drive the new intelligence layer of oncology. I believe whole-genome sequencing will become the standard of care within this decade, and Inocras will be one of the companies recognized for making that transformation real.