Genetic Mutations Can Be Benign or Cancerous—a New Method to Differentiate Between Them Could Lead to Better Treatments
Ryan Layer,
The Conversation
| May 27, 2022
| 5 min read
Tumors contain thousands of genetic changes, but only a few are actually cancer-causing. A quicker way to identify these driver mutations could lead to more targeted cancer treatments.
Laurence “Larry” Kedes, Molecular Geneticist, Dies at 83
Amanda Heidt
| Apr 26, 2021
| 4 min read
In addition to isolating the first protein-coding gene from a eukaryote, Kedes furthered scientists’ understanding of actin genes and also laid the foundations for modern DNA databases such as GenBank.
Comprehensive Quality Control and Interactive Analysis of Single Cell RNA-seq Data
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Joshua Campbell will talk about the fundamentals of scRNA-seq analysis and how to handle various challenges.
Those We Lost in 2020
Amanda Heidt
| Dec 18, 2020
| 7 min read
The scientific community bid farewell to researchers who furthered the fields of molecular biology, virology, sleep science, and immunology, among others.
Q&A: A New Tool for Ensuring Genetic Privacy
Amanda Heidt
| Nov 12, 2020
| 6 min read
Gamze Gursoy and Mark Gerstein of Yale Medical School have developed a strategy for stripping identifying variants from functional genomic data, balancing privacy with utility.
Next-Generation Sequencing: A World without Limits
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Illumina
| 5 min read
Centralized core facilities and commercial service providers specializing in NGS provide expertise and training for researchers new to the method.
Computational Biologist James Taylor Dies
Lisa Winter
| Apr 7, 2020
| 2 min read
The Johns Hopkins University professor was a co-developer of the Galaxy platform, an open-source bioinformatics tool used in labs around the world.
Otto Cordero Studies Bacteria in the Wild
Catherine Offord
| Jun 1, 2019
| 3 min read
The MIT associate professor wants to understand microbial communities in their ecological context.
Profiling Microbes in Their Environmental Context
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, an expert panel will discuss nucleic acid recovery and sequencing methods from biological samples found in unusual habitats.
Opinion: We Must Make Data More Accessible for Bioinformatics Training
David W. Craig
| Apr 1, 2018
| 5 min read
In addition to programs geared towards transforming biologists into bioinformaticians, students need more raw material available for their education.
Pocket-Size Nanopore Device Sequences Entire Human Genome
Jim Daley
| Jan 29, 2018
| 1 min read
MinION achieved the longest reads of DNA sequences to date.
Revealing Neuronal Influencers Among the Gut Microbiome
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Sarkis Mazmanian and Daniel Mucida highlight how intestinal bacteria influence neuronal function and regeneration.
Scientists Continue to Use Outdated Methods
Catherine Offord
| Jan 8, 2018
| 7 min read
The use of underperforming computational tools is a major offender in science’s reproducibility crisis—and there’s growing momentum to avoid it.
Discovering Novel Antibiotics
Sandeep Ravindran
| Feb 1, 2017
| 7 min read
Three methods identify and activate silent bacterial gene clusters to uncover new drugs
Sorting the Clusters: Creating an Optimized Gating Strategy for Cell Sorting
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and BD Biosciences
| 1 min read
Rafael Gomez-Amaro and Karen Ersland discuss how HyperFinder technology optimizes cell identification and isolation from flow cytometry assays.
How to Build Bioinformatic Pipelines Using Galaxy
Jeffrey M. Perkel
| Aug 1, 2016
| 7 min read
A point-and-click interface alternative to command-line tools that allows researchers to easily create, run, and troubleshoot serial sequence analyses
Learning Bioinformatics
Esther Landhuis
| Jul 1, 2016
| 8 min read
In today’s data-heavy research environment, wet-lab scientists can benefit from new computational skills.
The Genetics Behind Immune Response Variability
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Researchers seek genomic clues to understand differences in the immune response to infection.
Esteemed Bioinformatician Dies
Bob Grant
| Apr 27, 2016
| 1 min read
Paul Joyce, dean of the University of Idaho’s College of Science, has passed away at age 57.
