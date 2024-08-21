This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
2:30-3:30 PM ET (11:30 AM PT)
DNA methylation is a critical underlying mechanism for a broad range of cellular processes. Researchers study single cell methylation to gain a deeper understanding of the biological basis of health and disease. In this webinar brought to you by Scale Biosciences, Austin Holmes and Jason Koth will explore the unique considerations for optimizing single cell methylation research, including overcoming data analysis challenges.
Topics to be covered
- The importance of DNA methylation in cancer and neuroscience research
- How single cell analysis is critical to gain deeper biological insights in methylation studies
- The unique bioinformatics approaches needed for single cell methylation studies
Austin Holmes, PhD
Jason Koth