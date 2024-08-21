This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

2:30-3:30 PM ET (11:30 AM PT)

DNA methylation is a critical underlying mechanism for a broad range of cellular processes. Researchers study single cell methylation to gain a deeper understanding of the biological basis of health and disease. In this webinar brought to you by Scale Biosciences, Austin Holmes and Jason Koth will explore the unique considerations for optimizing single cell methylation research, including overcoming data analysis challenges.

Topics to be covered

The importance of DNA methylation in cancer and neuroscience research

How single cell analysis is critical to gain deeper biological insights in methylation studies

The unique bioinformatics approaches needed for single cell methylation studies



Austin Holmes, PhD

Bioinformatics Applications Specialist

Scale Biosciences





Jason Koth

Senior Product Manager

Scale Biosciences

