the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Omics

Sapient Logo
| 2 min read
Partnership complements Sapient’s mass spectrometry-based proteomics services, extends multi-omics solutions, and will enable development of NULISAseq™ assays under regulated guidance
Graphic of several floating single cells with a prominent cell in the foreground&nbsp;
| 5 min read
Image of colored blobs comprised of individual dots. Each dot represents an immune cell and dots of the same color belong to the same cell type.
| 2 min read
2024 Top 10 Innovations logo with a cartoon of a head with a super-imposed light blub

2024 Top 10 Innovations

3D ribbon structure of protein domains studied in proteomics research

The Power of Proteomics

Somalogic logo
A Comprehensive Guide to Proteomics

What Is Proteomics?

Image of a mangrove forest and river in Thailand.

Tackling Mangrove Protection Challenges in Thailand

MGI Tech
Abstract image depicting a section of tissue made up of purple cells, on a black background.

Optimizing Tissue Dissociation for High-Yield Single Cell Recovery

Bertin Technologies Logo
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Discover How Single-Cell Sequencing Can Clarify Tumor Complexity

Molecular-Level Dissection of the Tumor Microenvironment 

10X Genomics
f

Time Heals All Wounds: Probing Skin Injuries with Spatial Biology 

Bruker Logo
DNA sequencing illustration

Benchtop Instruments Bring About a Modern Age of NGS

Conceptual image of DNA sequencing map with concentric multicolor squares on a white background.

Streamlining NGS Sample Preparation with Automation 

Integra Logo
An illustration of purple proteins on a dark background.

Exploring the Proteome in Search of New Biomarkers

Somalogic logo
Exploring How Sequencing and Omics are Shaping Disease Research

Exploring How Sequencing and Omics are Shaping Disease Research

Explore How High-plex Protein Profiling Contributes to Disease Research

Using High-plex Protein Profiling to Discover Links Between Genes and Disease

Somalogic logo
Sapient Logo

Sapient Partners with Rancho BioSciences to Accelerate the Next Generation of its Human Biology Database

The Swedish bridge spider on a web over a blue background.

Unraveling the Web of Proteins in Spider Silk

Photo of flooding in a Florida neighborhood following a hurricane.

Are "Flesh-Eating" Bacteria Causing Infections in Florida? Not Exactly, Experts Clarify

Cartoon humans standing on a DNA profile.

A Geneticist's Journey From a Lupus Victory to a Murder Case Verdict

An illustration of the bacterial pathogen&nbsp;<em data-renderer-mark="true" >Streptococcus pyogenes</em>.

Genomic Pathogen Surveillance with Nanopore Sequencing

Oxford Nanopore technologies logo
Discover How Protein Sequencing Evolves to Accelerate Research

The Future of Protein Sequencing

Quantum Si logo
Vizgen, Inc

Vizgen and Ultivue Merge to Enable Deeper Insights into Disease Mechanisms and Drive Innovation in Spatial Multi-Omics

Page 1 of 38 - 743 Total Items

Trending

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

An illustration showing an internal view of the intestine with the gut microbiota.

Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence

Multimedia

Innovative CRISPR Applications

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Biotium logo
Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Acro&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Sapient Logo

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

Bio-Rad
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.