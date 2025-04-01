EpiCypherEpiCypher was founded in response to the growing demand for high-quality reagents to study chromatin regulation and enable epigenetics-focused drug discovery. The Company is at the forefront of chromatin mapping technologies with the CUTANA® platform for ultra-sensitive ChIC, CUT&RUN, and CUT&Tag profiling assays. EpiCypher also offers the largest collection of defined designer nucleosomes (dNucs) on the market along with complementary high-throughput assays and services. EpiCypher is dedicated to bringing these transformative technologies to market and offers superior products and assay services to researchers worldwide.
Content by EpiCypher
EpiCypher has not yet contributed any content.