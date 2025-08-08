Resolving Mendelian Diseases with Long-Read Multiome Sequencing
Webinar

Resolving Mendelian Diseases with Long-Read Multiome Sequencing

In this webinar, Andrew Stergachis will highlight how long-read multiomic tools reveal regulatory mechanisms in rare genetic conditions.

Share

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Tuesday, September 30th, 2025
2:00 - 3:00 PM ET

Subtle disruptions in noncoding genomic regions frequently drive Mendelian diseases by altering chromatin architecture, regulatory activity, and other molecular pathways. However, most chromatin profiling techniques do not resolve these changes across long genomic regions. Fiber-seq, a synchronous long-read multiomic method, fills this gap by directly mapping chromatin accessibility, DNA methylation, and nucleotide sequence along individual chromatin fibers.

In this webinar sponsored by EpiCypher, Andrew Stergachis will discuss how scientists use Fiber-seq to pinpoint pathogenic noncoding variants and uncover their mechanistic roles in Mendelian disorders.

Topics to be covered:

  • Applying various long-read omic approaches to gain comprehensive insights into genomic, epigenomic, and transcriptomic patterns
  • Using synchronous long-read multiomic methods to identify causal variants in rare and common diseases
  • Exploring AI-driven computational tools for analyzing and interpreting multiomic data
Andrew Stergachis

 Andrew Stergachis, MD, PhD
 Associate Professor
 Department of Medicine and Genome Sciences
 University of Washington

Sponsored by

  • EpiCypher Logo

Top Image Credit:

iStock: Alexey Brin

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Unchained Labs
Multicolored conceptual image depicting digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Advances in Digital and AI Solutions for Drug Discovery and Development

Danaher Logo
Resolving Mendelian Diseases with Long-Read Multiome Sequencing

Resolving Mendelian Diseases with Long-Read Multiome Sequencing

EpiCypher Logo
3D liquid droplets representing spheroids

Exploring the Versatility of 3D Spheroid Models

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad
Leica Biosystems Logo