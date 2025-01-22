the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Research Ethics

TK
| 2 min read
The rise of fraudulent papers, exacerbated by AI-assisted technologies, threatens scientific integrity, but new detection tools offer hope.
An illustration shows two boxing gloves, one red and one blue, giving a fist bump against a yellow background.
| 2 min read
Graphic of a robot inspecting information.
| 10+ min read
Photo of John Calhoun crouches within his rodent utopia-turned-dystopia

Universe 25 Experiment

Digital illustration of AI concept

How should we proceed with image-analyzing AI?

Image of in vitro fertilization

Should the scientific community abandon the 14-day rule for research on human embryos?

Scientists or veterinary workers doing experiments in lab with experimental animals biological genetic engineering research

Addressing the Problematic Past of Animal Behavior Research

Collage of faces

Remembering Those We Lost in 2022

A psychedelic mushroom on a plate with a fork and knife

The Top Retractions of 2022

A lobed leaf next to a rounded leaf, both from the same Boquila trifoliolata vine

Can Plants See? In the Wake of a Controversial Study, the Answer’s Still Unclear

the facade of a building. crisscrossed white walls intersect sets of four black windows in a lattice structure, with a cloudless blue sky in the background.

Exosome Scientist Douglas Taylor Stole and Mislabeled Images: Report

Matthieu Groussin sits with three other people on stools in front of a low table, on which there are several bowls of food. Another person stands above Groussin spooning something into a bowl.

Q&A: Gathering Diverse Microbiome Samples

Image of Gollum

Opinion: The Problem with Researchers Hoarding Resources

In the 1920s, the Institute for Sexual Research in Berlin was a haven for queer people, many of whom came to the institute seeking to express their identities without fear of being imprisoned. This undated photo depicts a costume party at the institute; its founder, Magnus Hirschfeld (second from right, in glasses), can be seen holding hands with his partner, Karl Giese (center).

Trans Medicine, 1919

magnifying glass in front of a stack of paper

Opinion: Science Needs Better Fraud Detection—And More Whistleblowers

Photo of a long-tailed macaque (Macaca fascicularis) sitting on a rock overlooking a large body of water.

What Happens to Science When Model Organisms Become Endangered?

a section of a rat brain is imaged in dull green. a much brighter green human organoid takes up a large portion of the left side of the brain.

Researchers Transplant Human Neurons into Rat Brains

blue-gloved hands pipetting from test tube

What’s Next for Ancient DNA Studies After the Nobel?

A black and white photo of a woman in a plumed hat in a laboratory classroom with several men

Birth of The Pill, 1956–1960

A postcard from the early 1900s depicting an Indigenous midden in Damariscotta, Maine.

Sticks and Bones, Circa 8000 BCE

Cover of When Animals Dream: A colourful illustration of an octopus.&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;

Book Excerpt from When Animals Dream

A close up of filing folders with tabs that read "funding," "grants," and "projects"

Agreement Reached on Research Assessment Reforms

A red sign that reads “Clinical Center, Building 10” outside of a brick building

NIH Fails to Enforce Rules for Reporting Clinical Trial Results

Page 1 of 31 - 605 Total Items

Trending

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

An illustration showing an internal view of the intestine with the gut microbiota.

Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence

Multimedia

Innovative CRISPR Applications

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Biotium logo
Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Acro&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Sapient Logo

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

Bio-Rad
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.