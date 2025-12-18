Scientists Share Insights on How to Improve Academic Research

Academic researchers become experts in their fields through years of hard work and dedication. However, academia and the research community at large are constantly evolving, sometimes calling for changes to longstanding traditions and other times leaving seasoned scientists in uncharted territory. From publishing highs and lows to rethinking how to succeed in academia, explore the many facets of institutional research and how academics hope to improve it.

This past summer, Nature joined many other journals in a transparent review process, making publication of peer review reports automatic. While most researchers see this trend as an overall positive step, many disagree on the move’s ultimate impact and whether it is the best approach for providing such transparency in the peer review process. Still, other researchers are pushing for more transparency, with one journal going so far as to make the whole publication process transparent. Only time—and data—will inform how these changes influence the research publication process.

Although the future of transparent peer review is still unclear, the current peer review process draws strong reactions from researchers. In this opinion piece, Brahim Selmaoui, a research scientist at INERIS, shared his frustrating experience having a paper rejected because a journal could not source enough peer reviewers. Selmaoui explored how these decisions not only undermine the original intent of peer review but pose serious ethical concerns for understudied research fields. He highlighted several options journals could implement to overcome reviewer shortages and protect scientific integrity.

While most academic researchers want to contribute to their research communities, one of the largest hurdles remains the existing definitions of impact in academia. Ultimately, a researcher’s success is determined by their “impact,” which is measured almost exclusively by an individual’s ability to continuously publish new findings. In this opinion article, the authors argue that not only does this narrow definition limit translating previous findings into more translatable applications, but it leads to an erosion of trust in science when researchers are more committed to presenting new data than confirming previous results.

Another problem with encouraging researchers to value their own publication record above reporting breakthroughs quickly is how it stifles innovation. In an attempt to get ahead, scientists often isolate themselves and refrain from sharing their discoveries or ideas until they can get them in print. However, Pedro Leão, a microbiologist at Radboud University, argued that collaboration is the key to scientific success. Leão shared his experience in scientific teamwork, explaining how working with researchers across disciplines enhanced every group’s respective work. Of course, while trust amongst one’s colleagues is integral to collaborative success, Leão also addressed how institutions can promote more cooperation in research.

Jen Heemstra builds everything from molecules to research programs. Having built her leaderships skills one book and podcast lecture at a time, she’s condensed everything she’s learned into a guide for academic researchers. Randall Kahn Photography

Building research alliances cannot just rely on institutional support, though. Researchers need to be leaders and provide clear direction and strategic communication amongst and within teams. . However, leading involves more than just giving orders. As chemist Jen Heemstra, at Washington University in St. Louis, learned, it also requires conflict resolution, managing expectations, and providing feedback in a constructive way. After scouring multiple resources to find the most useful skills, she decided to create her own book summarizing what she had learned for her academic colleagues.

Finally, it’s not just leadership for which many academic researchers find themselves unprepared. Although more early career scientists and established professionals are interested in transferring to or collaborating with industry, many find themselves largely unprepared for this leap. To help bridge these two worlds, the authors of this opinion article outlined skills and shared pointers on how to successfully initiate partnerships between academia and industry.