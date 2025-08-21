A Call to Redefine Impact in Academia

Academia prides itself on measuring 'impact,' but are we truly evaluating what matters? In the current system, academia prioritizes papers over breakthroughs, thereby stalling innovation after publication. Faculty are incentivized to publish continuously rather than translate research into real-world solutions, as job security and funding depend primarily on publication metrics in research intensive universities. This pressure discourages taking risks and locks researchers into a cycle of incremental progress rather than transformative impact, hindering innovation and creating a disconnect between global impact and what is valued in academia. This disconnect reveals a deeper tension: while academic impact is measured by papers and metrics, true big-picture impact lies in advancing society through tangible, transformative solutions.

Although the US has been at the forefront of groundbreaking discoveries and innovations, fueled by a vast number of top scientists, leading universities, and a high volume of published findings, our overall global impact falls short. It’s high time we rethink how we define and reward meaningful contributions to science.

Academic Impact: Breaking the Status Quo

To remain competitive and ensure that science serves humanity, we must redefine what it means to make an impact. Scientific progress cannot be reduced to the number of journal articles or citation counts. Faculty contributions should include mentorship, entrepreneurship, societal impact, policy influence, and community engagement, yet the rigid tenure system prioritizes publication volume and research funding dollars over advancing discoveries and inventions. Driving meaningful technological development and translation requires collaboration, community building, and active engagement with stakeholders to thoroughly examine and vet new findings. However, these crucial, time-intensive efforts are often undervalued and unrecognized within academia. The existing academic system places greater emphasis on newness rather than real-world impact, prioritizes publishing in journals over securing patents, and values obtaining research grants more than turning lab discoveries into practical applications, which discourages faculty from focusing on these equally important pursuits.

Consequently, numerous scientists operate in isolation, often seeking to confirm their own hypotheses while avoiding thorough critique from stakeholders, worried that such scrutiny might bring criticism or slow down their publication process. The intense demand to increase the number of publications annually has diverted attention from ensuring accuracy, reproducibility, and significance. Many journals do not have strong systems in place to confirm the trustworthiness of the data they publish. As a result, trust in the academic publishing system is waning among the public, policymakers, industry leaders, and funding entities. This is because some research isn't rigorously evaluated or able to produce consistent outcomes, rendering it less useful for practical applications.

If researchers are not supported, incentivized, and recognized for engaging in high-impact initiatives beyond traditional publishing, groundbreaking discoveries will continue to be stifled. Academia risks failing to fulfill its true potential in driving technological and societal progress. To restore confidence in scientific research and extend its impact beyond academia, a fundamental shift is needed in how faculty contributions are measured and valued. Promoting collaboration, cross-disciplinary studies, and active involvement with industry, policymakers, regulatory bodies, and the end-users will be crucial for developing innovations that are not just pioneering but also thoroughly examined, reproducible, and practical in everyday contexts.

This challenge is further compounded by government funding mechanisms and institutional policies that fail to support the advancement of technologies beyond the research stage, making commercialization a significant hurdle. Instead, the burden of bringing innovations to market falls almost entirely on the private sector and private investors. However, the majority of academics are not trained in entrepreneurial practices and lack the business savvy or communication abilities needed to obtain the funding required for turning their research into marketable products. This gap in academic support is a key reason why, despite the US’s strong track record in innovation, it has struggled to consistently scale its breakthroughs into market-ready solutions.

In her 2024 State of the Science address, Marcia McNutt, president of the National Academy of Sciences, advocated for a national research strategy, one that aligns industry, philanthropy, and government to ensure that scientific discoveries are not just made, but implemented. This is essential not only to maintain public trust and taxpayer support for science but also to build a sustainable ecosystem where research institutions, industry, and policymakers work together to drive meaningful innovation. To achieve meaningful innovation, redefining academic research success and strengthening university-industry partnerships are key.

A Path Forward Towards True Impact

McNutt, in her address, called for modernized university-industry engagement, noting that partnerships with the private sector are essential for translating research into practical applications. “We really have to get industries and universities working together,” she stated, emphasizing that collaboration is the key to advancing innovation.

Our own journey as academic entrepreneurs reinforces McNutt’s message. Bringing our first inventions and discoveries from the lab to market presented numerous challenges, including uncertainty on where to begin, a lack of connections with investors, and the need to develop effective communication skills to translate our scientific discoveries into viable business opportunities. We maneuvered through this intricate environment with scant direction, gaining essential insights by directly interacting with industry collaborators.

Our experiences gave us insight into the critical role that industry-academic partnerships play in bridging this divide. When academics partner with businesses, they acquire a deeper understanding of practical issues such as market needs, identifying customers, production feasibility, scaling up, and effectively communicating with those outside the scientific community. This experience enables researchers to develop projects with market potential, rather than work alone on concepts that might never see practical use.

Reforming scientific impact is not just about faculty, it’s also about training the next generation of scientists to succeed beyond academia. The traditional academic model primarily prepares students for careers in research and teaching, overlooking the vast opportunities available in industry, government, and entrepreneurship. As a result, many graduates lack the necessary skills to transition seamlessly into these fields, leaving them unprepared for the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. Collaboration with industry provides students with hands-on experience in real-world processes, structures, and expectations, valuable insights rarely gained in a traditional academic research lab setting.

Faculty engagement in science communication is also crucial, both in developing their own skills and in training the next generation of scientists to effectively convey complex ideas to diverse audiences. Faculty who actively participate in science communication play a vital role in bridging the gap between science and society, ensuring that clear, accurate, and impactful messaging is both supported and rewarded. While scientists are trained to interpret and present data, few receive formal training in how to craft compelling narratives that resonate with broader audiences. This gap in communication skills has contributed to public skepticism, particularly when researchers prioritize technical details and scientific complexity over clarity and accessibility. We have seen firsthand how poor communication of scientific discoveries can lead to misinformation and distrust, especially in critical areas such as public health, climate change, and emerging technologies.

Collaboration with industry can enhance faculty and student training in science communication. Unlike academia, where communication is often limited to technical writing for peers, industry collaborations require researchers to articulate their findings in ways that resonate with business leaders, investors, and the public. By engaging with industry, scientists develop the ability to simplify technical jargon, sharpen their value proposition, and emphasize the practical impact of their discoveries, making scientific advancements more relatable and impactful.

Because of our own struggles in commercialization, we felt compelled to share our experiences and advocate for change. Science isn't solely about discovery; it's also about making an impact, translating knowledge into action, and working collaboratively. To fully leverage research for societal benefit and stimulate economic development, we need to reevaluate how we educate scientists and assess scientific impact. This requires creating a scientific community that supports scientists and innovators through means that transcend traditional metrics.

As academic entrepreneurs committed to societal progress, we have dedicated a big portion of our careers to uniting key opinion leaders, government and industry experts, and academics to identify critical gaps in STEM and collaboratively develop solutions to pressing national and global challenges within our institutions. But real change requires collective effort, and we need more voices to join us in this mission.

University regulations play a pivotal role in driving societal progress and economic growth, but achieving this impact requires a strong alliance between government, academia, and industry. Government must work closely with universities and industry leaders to direct funding toward high-impact initiatives, while universities should proactively shape policies that foster partnerships and incentivize faculty engagement in collaborative research. Faculty who bridge academia, industry, and society should be formally recognized and rewarded, with their contributions to innovation, entrepreneurship, and societal impact valued as highly as publications and grant dollars. Without such acknowledgment and support, faculty may be discouraged from pursuing these essential activities.

By elevating and rewarding collaboration and innovation, universities can cultivate trust, accelerate technological development, and strengthen the economy. Students trained in this ecosystem will graduate with the skills and experience to contribute directly to economic growth, ensuring a workforce prepared to drive future advancements

Science is at a crossroads, and the path forward is clear: If the US research enterprise continues to prize papers over progress, discoveries will remain locked in journals. Redefining impact, by rewarding collaboration, communication, and translation, is essential to unlock the true potential of research: improving lives, advancing technology, and restoring trust in science.”

Disclaimer: Kiana Aran and Umut Gurkan are professors, entrepreneurs, and members of the New Voices of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and the National Academy of Inventors. The views expressed here are their own and do not reflect the positions or opinions of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, the New Voices program, National Academy of Inventors, UC San Diego, or Case Western Reserve University.