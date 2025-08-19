Kiana Aran

Kiana Aran, PhD

Kiana Aran is a professor of bioengineering and medicine at UC San Diego, pioneering the integration of biology with microelectronics for precision medicine. Recognized by Nature among the most innovative women in technology, she holds 32+ patents and founded multiple biotech startups. Her honors include the Sony Women in Technology Award, National Academy of Inventors Senior Membership, Rutgers Distinguished Engineer Medal of Excellence, San Diego Distinguished Engineer of the Year, Nature Research Award for Inspiring Women in Science, NSF CAREER Award, Inc.’s Top 200 Female Founders, and Clinical OMICs “10 Under 40.”

