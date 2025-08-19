Umut Gurkan

Umut Gurkan, PhD

Professor Umut Gurkan directs the Case Biomanufacturing and Microfabrication Laboratory at Case Western Reserve University, with appointments in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Orthopedics, and the Clinical and Translational Science Collaborative. Holding 18 US patents and over 100 international applications, he founded four biotech companies; his Gazelle Hb Variant product screens sickle cell disease and thalassemia in 40+ countries, reaching millions. Gurkan champions international technology translation across the US, Africa, Middle East, Asia, and India. Awards include ASME's Savio L-Y. Woo Translational Biomechanics Medal, ACTS Distinguished Investigator, NSF CAREER, and MIT Innovator under 35. He is a Senior Member of NAI and Fellow of AIMBE.

Award

ASME, ACTS, and NSF

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

