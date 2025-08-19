Professor Umut Gurkan directs the Case Biomanufacturing and Microfabrication Laboratory at Case Western Reserve University, with appointments in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Orthopedics, and the Clinical and Translational Science Collaborative. Holding 18 US patents and over 100 international applications, he founded four biotech companies; his Gazelle Hb Variant product screens sickle cell disease and thalassemia in 40+ countries, reaching millions. Gurkan champions international technology translation across the US, Africa, Middle East, Asia, and India. Awards include ASME's Savio L-Y. Woo Translational Biomechanics Medal, ACTS Distinguished Investigator, NSF CAREER, and MIT Innovator under 35. He is a Senior Member of NAI and Fellow of AIMBE.