Anne O'Donnell has short, dark hair and is wearing a black top with a necklace of square and oval jewels.

Anne O'Donnell

Anne O’Donnell is the Senior Executive Director for Corporate Strategy and Engagement in the Office of Research and Innovation. With more than two decades of experience creating strategic partnerships between academia and industry, she has led initiatives that connect research universities with global corporations to accelerate innovation, talent development, and technology translation. Her leadership has helped establish agile centers of excellence, affiliate programs, and university-industry consortia that have become national models for effective collaboration. Anne regularly advises campus leaders and researchers on business models, partnership strategy, and the metrics of successful engagement.

Articles by Anne O'Donnell

Hands collect gear in a puzzle against the sky in the sunset, representing academia-industry partnership.

A Guide to Build Impactful Academia-Industry Partnerships

Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Conceptual cartoon image of gene editing technology

Exploring the State of the Art in Gene Editing Techniques

Bio-Rad
Conceptual image of a doctor holding a brain puzzle, representing Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

Simplifying Early Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis with Blood Testing

fujirebio logo

Products

Product News

Eppendorf Logo

Research on rewiring neural circuit in fruit flies wins 2025 Eppendorf & Science Prize

Evident Logo

EVIDENT's New FLUOVIEW FV5000 Redefines the Boundaries of Confocal and Multiphoton Imaging

Evident Logo

EVIDENT Launches Sixth Annual Image of the Year Contest

10x Genomics Logo

10x Genomics Launches the Next Generation of Chromium Flex to Empower Scientists to Massively Scale Single Cell Research