Anne O’Donnell is the Senior Executive Director for Corporate Strategy and Engagement in the Office of Research and Innovation. With more than two decades of experience creating strategic partnerships between academia and industry, she has led initiatives that connect research universities with global corporations to accelerate innovation, talent development, and technology translation. Her leadership has helped establish agile centers of excellence, affiliate programs, and university-industry consortia that have become national models for effective collaboration. Anne regularly advises campus leaders and researchers on business models, partnership strategy, and the metrics of successful engagement.