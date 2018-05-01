ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Scientists Trot the Globe but Stay Sci-lingual
Academics adapt to new cultures and people, bonding with scientific commonalities.
Scientists Trot the Globe but Stay Sci-lingual
Scientists Trot the Globe but Stay Sci-lingual
Academics adapt to new cultures and people, bonding with scientific commonalities.
Academics adapt to new cultures and people, bonding with scientific commonalities.
Home
Subjects
editorial
editorial
In Fall, Scientists Rise High
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD
| Nov 1, 2023
| 2 min read
Science awards remind us that seemingly overnight success takes years of hard work and patience.
Onward and Upward!
Kristie Nybo, PhD
| Sep 8, 2023
| 9 min read
At
The Scientist
, we are strengthening our roots while reaching for the sky.
Failing to Succeed
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD
| Aug 1, 2023
| 2 min read
We must celebrate scientific failures not as precedents to anticipatory successes but for what they are: valiant efforts that didn’t work out.
Insights Abound Even at Journey’s End
Bob Grant
| Dec 14, 2022
| 3 min read
Although my time at
The Scientist
has drawn to a close, I am consistently surprised by science.
Wonders Without, Wonders Within
Bob Grant
| Sep 14, 2022
| 3 min read
As humanity peers ever further into the cosmos, the similarities and differences between our universe and our inner workings emerge.
Editorial: When Will This Pandemic Officially End?
Bob Grant
| Mar 11, 2022
| 4 min read
And does it even matter?
A New View of My Own Past
Jef Akst
| Aug 1, 2021
| 6 min read
Hearing others’ perspectives on infertility and pregnancy has me reconsidering my own reproductive journey.
No Gender Bias in Peer Review: Study
Jef Akst
| Jan 6, 2021
| 3 min read
An analysis of data from nearly 150 journals across scientific disciplines finds that, if anything, manuscripts authored by women are treated more favorably than those submitted by men.
An End in Sight
Bob Grant
| Jan 1, 2021
| 2 min read
Last year humanity confronted our biggest challenge in a century. Science helped us see the light at the end of the tunnel. But we need to keep moving forward to emerge.
What A Long, Strange Decade It’s Been
Bob Grant
| Dec 20, 2019
| 5 min read
For the past 10 years, life science has moved us closer to a complete understanding of what makes us human—our similarities, our differences, and our shared history.
Miracle Elixirs
Bob Grant
| Apr 1, 2019
| 3 min read
A long way into the quest to vanquish cancer, our ears strain to hear the words, “Cancer is cured”—a yearning that can cloud our judgment.
No Enemy
Bob Grant
| Sep 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Science journalists are essential to advancing the quality of the research enterprise.
Officially Intelligent
Bob Grant
| Aug 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Humanity is on the precipice of major change. Some fear a world ruled by bots. I fear a world ruled by people.
Bullets and Ballots
Bob Grant
| May 1, 2018
| 2 min read
Researching the rare, but all-too-common, disease of gun violence in America will take a concerted political effort.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT