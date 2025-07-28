A photograph of Arpita Kulkarni.

Arpita Kulkarni, PhD

Arpita Kulkarni is Director of the Functional Genomics and Bioinformatics Core at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, and an affiliate of the Broad Institute. A trained cell and developmental biologist, she specializes in single-cell and spatial genomics, translating high-dimensional data into novel insights. Her work bridges academic, clinical, and industry efforts to drive innovation across diverse biological systems and accelerate biological discovery.

Articles by Arpita Kulkarni, PhD

Touch with virtual reality. The point of contact of the human hand with the projection on a blue background.

Smart Biology on a Budget: Why Researchers Should Leverage AI to Rethink Experimental Design

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

A group of intricately folded origami swans, with one soaring above, symbolizing revolutionary ideas.

Rise of the Nanorobots

Crown Bioscience Logo
Abstract image featuring colorful grid-like lines and dots, symbolizing spatial mapping.

Diving into the World of Spatial Biology Techniques

Abstract illustration of a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) interacting with a cancer cell

Optimizing Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Manufacturing

cytiva logo
A colorful dot pattern symbolizing single-cell data in a stylized, abstract format.

Building a Virtual Cell Atlas to Accelerate Drug Discovery

parse-biosciences-logo

Products

Product News

Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad
Leica Biosystems Logo
DeNovix Logo

DeNovix Releases New CellDrop FLxi Applications