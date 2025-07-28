Arpita Kulkarni is Director of the Functional Genomics and Bioinformatics Core at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, and an affiliate of the Broad Institute. A trained cell and developmental biologist, she specializes in single-cell and spatial genomics, translating high-dimensional data into novel insights. Her work bridges academic, clinical, and industry efforts to drive innovation across diverse biological systems and accelerate biological discovery.